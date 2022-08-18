By Matthew Roscoe • 18 August 2022 • 1:27

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin slammed after party video leak. Image: @eskelinen_antti/Twitter

THE Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, has received criticism after a video of her partying with her friends emerged online late on Wednesday, August 17.

Thirty-six-year-old Sanna Marin, who has served as the prime minister of Finland since 2019, has come under fire after a video began circulating of her drinking and partying on social media.

Alongside a video of Finland’s PM partying, sports talk show host Aleksi Valavuori wrote: “This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool… maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis?

“She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks.”

This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool… maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/tHLhdEKEa8 — Aleksi Valavuori (@Valavuori) August 17, 2022

Another wrote: “This video features the prime minister of #Finland @MarinSanna (brunette wearing white pants & black top) in private party. Finland is suffering from record high electricity prices, lack of health care & elderly care professionals and this is how our leader is spending her time!”

This video features the prime minister of #Finland @MarinSanna (brunette wearing white pants & black top) in private party.

Finland is suffering from record high electricity prices, lack of health care & elderly care professionals and this is how our leader is spending her time! https://t.co/ZOGBTIsTRO — Petri Kuittinen (@KuittinenPetri) August 17, 2022

“Our authoritative prime minister dances, when on the last day, the girls want to have fun, they don’t cook porridge. National debt: 134,300,130,518.10 euros,” another said.

@MarinSanna @SuomenEduskunta

Arvovaltainen pääministerimme bailaa,kun viimeistä päivää,tytöt tahtoo pitää hauskaa ei ne puuroja keittele. Valtionvelka:

134 300 130 518,10 euroa pic.twitter.com/ZRj2vEeQjA — Pia Polviander (@piapolviander1) August 17, 2022

“In Finland one of @MarinSanna’s nickname is “party/rave Sanna” one person wrote.

While another Twitter account wrote: “Finland’s 36-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin loves to party. In a new video released Wednesday, the PM is seen dancing and singing. Friends in the background can be heard shouting about cocaine.”

Finland’s 36-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin loves to party. In new video released Wednesday, the PM is seen dancing and singing. Friends in the background can be heard shouting about cocaine. pic.twitter.com/JdZd6LOxKp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 17, 2022

Not everyone on social media was quick to bash the Prime Minister.

One person said: “Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin proving when you work hard, you can play hard 😎👌🎉”

Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin proving when you work hard, you can play hard 😎👌🎉 pic.twitter.com/8EjQjDUJPc — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) August 17, 2022

While another wrote: “@MarinSanna becoming a symbol of progression and I like it. If we had always asked for permission from these conservatives, there would be no female prime ministers. Proud to show this video around to my friends and colleagues.The world and “acceptable values” change.”

@MarinSanna becoming a symbol of progression and I like it. If we had always asked for permission from these conservatives, there would be no female prime ministers. Proud to show this video around to my friends and colleagues.The world and "acceptable values" change.#Finland https://t.co/nWqmRJhyqd — Julius Uotila (@Isoanselmi) August 17, 2022

According to local media reports, Sanna Marin can be seen in the videos with artist Alma and her sister Anna, photographer and influencer Janita Autio, host Tinni Wikström, trumpeter Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen.

