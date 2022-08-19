By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 18:33
Megan Markle shocks with a whopping £625 skincare regime while Queen spends just £50. Image: FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com
From Kate Middleton to Her Majesty the Queen, are you missing out on some possible tricks of the trade with your skincare routines?
Savaş Altan, a medical aesthetic specialist at Vera Clinic, said that “whilst we can’t be certain as to what products are specifically used, I’ve taken a deep dive into the skincare routines of our favourite royals and products used, to reveal the royal with the costliest routine.”
Key points of interest:
‘The Duchess of Sussex is known for her stunning makeup looks, classy fashion sense and naturally glowing skin. One of her skincare essentials is tea tree oil, which is a must-have product accessible to all thanks to its affordable price point,” Altan said.
She added: “Another bathroom cabinet staple that Meghan Markle is known to use is the sugar-advanced therapy lip treatment by Fresh, a mid-range product at £21.50 which is said to repair dry lips.
“Meghan is also partial to a cheek and jawline massage and facial by Nichola Joss, claiming it ‘sculpts your face from the inside out’.”
Full product breakdown:
“With her favourite products ranging from high-end to affordable high street bargains, the Duchess of Cambridge has a varied skincare collection. She is said to be a huge lover of Karin Herzog products including the anti-ageing cream, which could explain her natural glow,” Altan said.
She added: “Kate is also a regular visitor to Deborah Mitchell, a popular English beautician who offers bee venom facials that boost collagen production.
“Although she loves a high-end treat, more modest additions to her collection include organic cleansing cloths and Nivea Moisturising cream which are affordable products that can be incorporated into anyone’s daily skincare routines.”
Savaş Altan said: “Eugenie also is renowned for her fresh-faced skin, having revealed washes off her makeup every night and uses Jo Malone Eucalyptus and Mint Cleanser to do so.”
“Eugenie also uses the Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturiser, which are favourite of her makeup artist, Hannah Martin who did Eugenie’s bridal makeup back in 2018,” she added.
Full product breakdown:
Heaven by Deborah Mitchell’s Silver Bee Venom Mask – £86.50
Dr. Organic Snail Gel – £20.99
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.