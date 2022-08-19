By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 18:33

Megan Markle shocks with a whopping £625 skincare regime while Queen spends just £50. Image: FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com

FROM high street skincare bargains to luxury treatments, the royal family are known for their youthful appearances and flawless skin.

From Kate Middleton to Her Majesty the Queen, are you missing out on some possible tricks of the trade with your skincare routines?

Savaş Altan, a medical aesthetic specialist at Vera Clinic, said that “whilst we can’t be certain as to what products are specifically used, I’ve taken a deep dive into the skincare routines of our favourite royals and products used, to reveal the royal with the costliest routine.”

Key points of interest:

Meghan Markle has the most expensive skincare routine costing an estimated £625 with a range of high-end products including a Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum.

Costing around £450, Kate Middleton has the second most expensive routine, with popular favourites including Karin Herzog Oxygen Face cream.

At 96 years old Her Majesty the Queen has a predicted spend of just £50 a month perfecting her skin, with her loyalties to Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant.

Meghan Markle – £625

‘The Duchess of Sussex is known for her stunning makeup looks, classy fashion sense and naturally glowing skin. One of her skincare essentials is tea tree oil, which is a must-have product accessible to all thanks to its affordable price point,” Altan said.

She added: “Another bathroom cabinet staple that Meghan Markle is known to use is the sugar-advanced therapy lip treatment by Fresh, a mid-range product at £21.50 which is said to repair dry lips.

“Meghan is also partial to a cheek and jawline massage and facial by Nichola Joss, claiming it ‘sculpts your face from the inside out’.”

Full product breakdown:

Nivea Kin Firming Hydration Body Lotion – £4.99

Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder exfoliator – £57.50

Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum – £68

Decleor Aromessence Rose D’ Orient Soothing Oil Serum – £50

Face oil: Caudalie Premier Cru Precious Oil – £52

Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment -£21.50

Biore Daily Cleansing Cloths – £9.99

Nichola Joss facial – £350

Small container of tea tree oil – £4.99

Eucerin Aquaphor – £6.03

Kate Middleton – £452.29

“With her favourite products ranging from high-end to affordable high street bargains, the Duchess of Cambridge has a varied skincare collection. She is said to be a huge lover of Karin Herzog products including the anti-ageing cream, which could explain her natural glow,” Altan said.

She added: “Kate is also a regular visitor to Deborah Mitchell, a popular English beautician who offers bee venom facials that boost collagen production.

“Although she loves a high-end treat, more modest additions to her collection include organic cleansing cloths and Nivea Moisturising cream which are affordable products that can be incorporated into anyone’s daily skincare routines.”

Full product breakdown:

Certified Organic Rosehip Oil – £19.99

Heaven by Deborah Mitchell’s Silver Bee Venom Mask – £86.50

Karin Herzog cleansing gel – £39

Karin Herzog Oxygen Face cream – £48

Beuti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir – £47

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel – £40.30

Ane organic face cleansing cloths – £15.95

Nivea Pure & Natural Day Moisturiser – £9.95

Karin Herzog Vita-A Anti-Ageing Cream – £83

Lancome Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Day Cream – £43

Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – £19.60

Princess Eugenie – £170

Savaş Altan said: “Eugenie also is renowned for her fresh-faced skin, having revealed washes off her makeup every night and uses Jo Malone Eucalyptus and Mint Cleanser to do so.”

“Eugenie also uses the Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturiser, which are favourite of her makeup artist, Hannah Martin who did Eugenie’s bridal makeup back in 2018,” she added.

Full product breakdown:

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturiser – £120

Jo Malone Eucalyptus and Mint Cleanser – £50

Camilla Bowles – £86.50

Full product breakdown:

Heaven by Deborah Mitchell’s Silver Bee Venom Mask – £86.50

Queen Elizabeth – £49.59

Full product breakdown:

Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – £19.60

Yardley English Lavender Soap Trio – £4.99

Molton Brown bath and shower gel – £25

Princess Beatrice – £20.99

Full product breakdown:

Dr. Organic Snail Gel – £20.99

Methodology:

Vera Clinic used a seed list of the most popular female royal family members. Vera Clinic then discovered the royals’ skincare routines by researching TV interviews, magazine features and quotes where they talked about products used. Please note: Princess Anne’s routine couldn’t be sourced. For every product mentioned, Vera Clinic established prices, which are available to buy. Vera Clinic’s Savaş ALTAN medical aesthetic provided commentary on each royal’s skincare routine.

About Vera Clinic:

Vera Clinic is the leading hair transplant and cosmetic surgery hospital in Europe, attracting health tourists to it’s beautiful Turkish, state-of-the-art clinical facility since 2013.

Operating from the heart of Istanbul, Vera Clinic has become a prominent hub of attraction for health tourists from across the globe as they deliver world-class resources and treatments from leading hair transplant surgeons.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.