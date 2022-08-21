By Matthew Roscoe • 21 August 2022 • 7:33

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at Russian ammo depot in occupied Horlivka. Image: @michaelh992/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating on social media reportedly show a huge fire which broke at a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Horlivka in the early hours of Sunday, August 21.

According to initial reports, it appears that a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Horlivka has come under attack on Sunday, August 21 after huge flames were spotted rising from the area.

Geopolitical analyst Michael A Horowitz wrote on Twitter: “Exploding ammo dump ringtone heard this morning in occupied Horlivka. ’tis HIMARS o’clock⏰”

Exploding ammo dump ringtone heard this morning in occupied Horlivka 'tis HIMARS o'clock⏰ pic.twitter.com/QNCVRt7cIV — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) August 21, 2022

With a different angle of the fire, OSINTtechnical wrote: “Russian ammunition dump burning this morning in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast.”

Russian ammunition dump burning this morning in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/YwJs0YhV4N — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 21, 2022

Infamously, Russian-occupied Horlivka is where Russian Colonel Olga Kachura was reportedly killed by Ukraine’s armed forces.

Reports of the death of Olga Kachura, who was one of the founders of the militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic, broke on Wednesday, August 3.

The mayor of Horlivka Ivan Prikhodko reported her death on his official Telegram at the time:

“Today is a black day for Horlivka and the republic. A brave and wise woman who stood at the origins of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic tragically died.” Kachura Olga Sergeevna, the victorious and unwavering Korsa!”

“Guards Colonel, commander of the rocket artillery division, Honorary Citizen of Horlivka – all these titles and titles, people’s love and respect of her fellow servicemen are only a small part of her merits.”

“On behalf of all the people of Horlivka, I extend my sincere condolences to Olga’s family and to everyone who knew and loved her. It is an irreplaceable loss for all of us! May our Heroine rest in peace and eternal memory!”

