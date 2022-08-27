By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 8:34

Spain and Honduras commit to development and prosperity in Central America Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Honduras on Friday, August 26, where he held a meeting with representatives of Spanish companies present in Honduras, assuring them that the Spanish Government will give them its full support in its vocation of permanence and commitment to investment, job creation and sustainable development in the country.

In the Prime Minister of Spain’s first visit to Honduras Pedro Sánchez is continuing his proactive work agenda with Latin America, which the Spanish President inaugurated as soon as he became Prime Minister in 2018.

Spain and Honduras have close ties, which the Spanish Government is reportedly keen to continue to cultivate.

The two nations are united by their “commitment to democracy and regional stability, and by a global vision based on the promotion of peace and the defence of human rights.”

They also aim to achieve a fair recovery after the COVID-19 health crisis. A recovery that Pedro Sánchez has insisted “must protect economic growth and job creation, families and businesses”, in the face of the uncertainty generated by the invasion of Ukraine.

“That is why Spain and Honduras can do much more,” President Sánchez continued. “They can do so by strengthening their economic and commercial ties, which is the will of our two governments.”

The President was accompanied on this visit by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

They both held a meeting with a group of representatives of Spanish companies present in Honduras, with a vocation for permanence and a commitment to investment, job creation and sustainable development in the country.

The President assured all of them that “they will have the full support of the Spanish Government”.

Pedro Sanchez previously reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to peace-building in Colombia, after which he visited Ecuador, ending his Latin America tour in Honduras.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.