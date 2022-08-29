Alleged changes to Covid vaccine data for pregnant and breastfeeding women causes outrage

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 August 2022 • 18:18

A VIRAL post highlighting alleged changes to Covid vaccine data for pregnant and breastfeeding women in the UK has caused outrage on social media.

The post, which has garnered over 250 retweets and hundreds of comments, appears to show advice regarding the Covid vaccine for pregnant and breastfeeding women that contradicts the guidance from the UK government during the pandemic.

In the post, Twitter account @laworfiction wrote: “Since the start govt has promised the jabs are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. There was no data then and suddenly they now say lack of data means it cannot be declared safe.”

On the government’s official website, the article, which was updated on August 16, states: “In the context of supply under Regulation 174, it is considered that sufficient reassurance of safe use of the vaccine in pregnant women cannot be provided at the present time: however, use in women of childbearing potential could be supported provided healthcare professionals are advised to rule out known or suspected pregnancy prior to vaccination.”

It adds: “Women who are breastfeeding should also not be vaccinated.”

The updated GOV.UK post titled “Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech” comes months after Professor Sir Chris Whitty said that Covid vaccination in pregnancy was “a very good thing to do for your newborn baby.”

Speaking on Monday, February 21, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer said at the time: “It is really clear now that vaccination in pregnancy is a very good thing to do for you, a very good thing to do for your unborn baby, and in new data demonstrating that it’s actually a very good thing to do for your new-born baby.

“There is now data that shows that it provides protection for newborns. It’s protecting both you and your unborn.

“I would really really want to use this opportunity to encourage anybody who is pregnant and is not vaccinated please to do so.”

Comments flooded the Twitter post from @laworfiction.

“Surely this should be a headline story on every news channel and all newspapers?”

Another person said: “Yet when my daughter in law was pregnant, she was constantly getting pressured to get the jab, with one midwife even saying that covid would make the baby still born, luckily, for probably the only time ever, my son actually listened to me and they resisted.”

“Not only promised they were safe but actively campaigned for pregnant women to come forward. This is criminal,” said another person.

Someone retweeted a post from former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, which read: Real-world data shows the #COVID19 vaccine is safe – we stand with our midwives who are sharing this vital guidance with the public.”

Although the GOV.UK website states “that sufficient reassurance of safe use of the vaccine in pregnant women cannot be provided at the present time” and that “women who are breastfeeding should also not be vaccinated,” the NHS website still states it is safe in pregnancy and when breastfeeding.

The NHS website reads: “If you’re pregnant, it’s important to get vaccinated to protect you and your baby. The antibodies your body produces in response to the vaccine can also give your baby protection against COVID-19.

“You’re at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 if you’re pregnant. If you get COVID-19 late in your pregnancy, your baby could also be at risk.

“Evidence shows that most pregnant women with COVID-19 who need hospital treatment or intensive care in the UK have not been vaccinated.

“If you’ve not had your first 2 doses and booster dose yet, it’s important to get your vaccinations as soon as possible.”

It adds: “It’s safe to have the vaccine during any stage of pregnancy, from the first few weeks up to your expected due date. You do not need to delay vaccination until after you have given birth.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 reduces the risk of having a stillbirth.

“There’s no evidence COVID-19 vaccination increases the risk of having a miscarriage, pre-term birth or other complications in your pregnancy.

“The COVID-19 vaccines do not contain any live viruses and cannot give you or your baby COVID-19.”

