Man arrested for attempted assassination of Argentina’s vice president

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 September 2022 • 8:08

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner - ymphotos/shutterstock.com

A Brazilian man has been arrested for the attempted assassination of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the Vice President of Argentina.

The attempt came near the former home of the past president on Thursday, September 1 with the man pointing the gun only centimetres from her head and attempting to fire.

Authorities have confirmed the 35-year-old man has been arrested and that he has a history of illegal firearm possession for which he has been previously jailed.

The incident, which was filmed live, showed supporters of the vice president rallying around her before the man pulled the gun and pointed it at her.

Although the Argentine Federal Police had received a tip-off the man was still able to get close to the vice president before he was arrested.

Alberto Fernández, the President of Argentina has condemned the attack and declared Friday, September 2 as a non-working day in rejection of violence. In making the announcement live on TV, the president said that this was the “most serious event that has happened” since Argentina returned to democracy in 1983.

Leaders of the main opposition coalition in Argentina also condemned the attack with former President Mauricio Macri saying:. “My absolute rejection of the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, which fortunately has not had consequences for the vice president.”

The attempt follows the request by a prosecutor for a 12-year prison sentence for the former president on charges of corruption. That has resulted in his supporters taking to the streets and in the attempt on the vice president’s life.

Supporters of the former president have claimed suppression of the protestors and has resulted in one man being arrested for the attempted assassination of the vice president in Argentina

