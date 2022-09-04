China threatens ‘counter measures’ over proposed U.S. arms package to Taiwan

By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 3:04

The Chinese embassy in Washington has threatened that ‘counter measures’ will be taken unless the U.S. revokes the arms package it has approved for Taiwan.

As reported by the BNN Newsroom, China has today, Sunday, September 4, warned the Biden administration to expect ‘counter-measures’ after the US approved arms sales worth more than $1.1 billion (€1.10bn) to Taiwan on, Friday, September 2.

JUST IN: #China has warned of "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to #Taiwan, which include up to 60 anti-ship missiles and up to 100 air-to-air missiles. pic.twitter.com/VWteGpg7wR — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 4, 2022

According to the Pentagon, the deal includes reportedly up to 60 anti-ship missiles and up to 100 air-to-air missiles. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said that Beijing was ‘firmly opposed’ to the sales.

.@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sales #FMS case for @TECRO_US #Taiwan to purchase Contractor Logistics Support for its Surveillance Radar Program valued at up to $665.4 million. #FMSUpdate – https://t.co/wT5aC4ZMYp pic.twitter.com/blkmnSOJwi — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) September 2, 2022

He called on the U.S, to ‘immediately revoke’ the sale, claiming it would ‘severely jeopardise China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation’, said Pengyu, as reported by nbcnews.com.

Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said Saturday #China was "firmly opposed" to the sales, which "severely jeopardize China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," and called the U.S. to "immediately revoke" them. #TaiwanStrait — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 4, 2022

In a statement, Laura Rosenberger, the White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said: “As the PRC continues to increase pressure on Taiwan – including through heightened military air and maritime presence around Taiwan – and engages in attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we’re providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defence capabilities”.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at an all-time high, with Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, telling DW news on Thursday, September 1: “Is Taiwan going to be the last target of the Chinese authoritarian expansion? I would say no”. He warned that Beijing’s ambitions may extend well beyond the surrounding region.

