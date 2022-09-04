BREAKING UPDATE: Stolen plane from Tupelo, Mississippi has crashed Close
Trending:

China threatens ‘counter measures’ over proposed U.S. arms package to Taiwan

By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 3:04

Image of the Pentagon. Credit: Google maps - Alexander Davis

The Chinese embassy in Washington has threatened that ‘counter measures’ will be taken unless the U.S. revokes the arms package it has approved for Taiwan.

 

As reported by the BNN Newsroom, China has today, Sunday, September 4, warned the Biden administration to expect ‘counter-measures’ after the US approved arms sales worth more than $1.1 billion (€1.10bn) to Taiwan on, Friday, September 2.

According to the Pentagon, the deal includes reportedly up to 60 anti-ship missiles and up to 100 air-to-air missiles. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said that Beijing was ‘firmly opposed’ to the sales.

He called on the U.S, to ‘immediately revoke’ the sale, claiming it would ‘severely jeopardise China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation’, said Pengyu, as reported by nbcnews.com.

In a statement, Laura Rosenberger, the White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said: “As the PRC continues to increase pressure on Taiwan – including through heightened military air and maritime presence around Taiwan – and engages in attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we’re providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defence capabilities”.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at an all-time high, with Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, telling DW news on Thursday, September 1: “Is Taiwan going to be the last target of the Chinese authoritarian expansion? I would say no”. He warned that Beijing’s ambitions may extend well beyond the surrounding region.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading