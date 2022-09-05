By Guest Writer • 05 September 2022 • 10:41

Guests can enjoy a great evening of food and music Credit: Roman Oasis Facebook

SPECIAL one-off performance at Roman Oasis by American rocker who is getting ready for a UK tour later this year.

Tyketto front man Danny Vaughn will be playing a selection of everyone’s favourites for the first time at the legendary Roman Oasis set above Sabinillas on Friday September 9.

Although the famous restaurant has been converted into a mini golf course by the indefatigable Paul Hickling, he enjoys the company of guests so much that he now hosts an Argentine barbeque every Friday night during the summer months.

Enjoy the acoustic sounds of a very special singer who has released some 20 albums during his hard rocking career in the delightful surroundings of one of the Costa del Sol’s longest established restaurants.

Reservations are an absolute must by email to [email protected] and the cost is €39 for adults, €25 for those aged 13 to 17 and €19.50 for those aged 12 and under.

In return apart from the music with Danny playing different sets between 8pm and 11pm, guests can enjoy a wide selection of meat, jacket potatoes, salads and bread as well as unlimited wine, beer, water and soft drinks.

Thank you for reading ‘One-off performance at Roman Oasis by American rocker’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.