By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 17:51

Major changes to mask rules for social care staff and visitors in Scotland. Image: sun ok/Shutterstock.com

MAJOR changes have been made to face mask rules at social care centres in Scotland.

SOCIAL care staff and visitors are no longer being advised to wear face masks at all times in Scotland under new guidance published on Wednesday, September 7.

“The recommendation has been lifted due to a sharp drop in coronavirus infections and a reduction in the severity of illness, which has been driven by Scotland’s successful vaccination programme which has so far seen more than 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Scotland,” the Scottish government said.

“Care home residents and their loved ones will benefit from these more relaxed visiting arrangements. Masks and face coverings in social care may still be worn if recommended in certain situations, such as a local outbreak of COVID, or if staff deem it necessary.”

It added: “Staff and visitors remain free to wear one if they choose.

“This guidance balances the risk of harm from COVID-19 with the impact masks can have on communication, mental well-being and rights and choices of those working in and using social care services.”

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Our phenomenally successful vaccination programme has driven down infections and saved the NHS from untold pressures.

“Removing the need for facemasks in social care settings including care homes is the latest step in our path to recovering from the pandemic.

“This will make communication and relationships easier in care settings, benefiting mental health and promoting the rights and choices of those working in and using social care.”

