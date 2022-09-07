By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 13:41

September night markets to return to Mallorca's Sineu. Image; Sineu Town Hall

The Sineu Town Hall is organising the second cycle of night markets in September, with the aim of continuing to boost the municipality’s local commercial sector.

This event in the market calendar will take place every Friday of the month between 8:00.PM and midnight in the old quarter of Sineu, the local Council has confirmed.

The councillor for Commerce and Markets, Francisca Ramis, confirmed “we are repeating this initiative after last year’s success, offering a proposal that brings quality to residents and visitors and brings life to the weekends in September”.

In the same vein the mayor, Tomeu Mulet, said, “the night markets consolidate the season and are a commitment to economic, cultural and heritage revitalisation.”

“We are linking July with the international music festival, the patron saint festivities in August, and a September full of activities such as the night markets and the theatre festival,” he added.

The five street markets will feature artisan products, food stalls, decorations and live music to liven up the different shopping and restaurant areas.

