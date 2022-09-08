Dogecoin, Floki Inu, and Keninah Concord: Three Crypto tokens to help investors survive the crypto crash

By EWN • 08 September 2022 • 12:15

As the cryptocurrency markets are in a current state of turmoil, it can be hard for investors to get the most out of their portfolios. The bear market has severely affected the performances of investors’ portfolios, but there may be a chance for investors to redeem their portfolios. As volatility has affected crypto tokens across the board, some decent crypto projects are trading below their value. It is up to investors to spot these projects and purchase their tokens while prices are still low. So, how can investors spot these tokens? The best way is by researching the projects backing the tokens and ensuring you have a proper grasp of the project before investing.

As there are many crypto tokens in the ecosystem, it is difficult for investors to find tokens. Many of these tokens are below the radar, and it would take some extra effort to find them. To aid your search, three crypto tokens that will help you to survive the crypto crash are Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Keninah Concord (KEN). Here is what you need to know about these crypto projects.

Dogecoin (DOGE) The Meme Token

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme token that Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created. The project is named after a Shiba Inu dog’s “doge” meme. Dogecoin is an open-source digital asset that is a fork of the Litecoin cryptocurrency. The code was modified to create DOGE. The project is a fun, easy-going, and low-urgency cryptocurrency that would appeal to a casual crypto audience. The coin was created to directly contradict Bitcoin’s serious nature and followers. Dogecoin has popular figures such as Mark Cuban and Elon Musk as online fans of the project. This has further attracted more users to the project, spreading its popularity on online platforms and social media.

DOGE has acquired utility beyond being just a meme coin. Token holders can use DOGE to tip Twitter and Reddit users. In addition, a planned rollout will allow users to purchase Teslas using DOGE. These and many more features have contributed to the continued growth of the project.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) The Gaming Metaverse

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a meme token. The token was created in the image of a popular meme dog: Shiba Inu. The Floki Inu community is a “movement” with vocal online evangelists that promote the project. Floki Inu is a direct derivative of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin. SHIB is another successful dog-themed coin that has soared to popularity following the DOGE trend. The project aims to be more than a meme project as it aims to give users utility using the token.

The project would ensure that users can use their tokens by building three projects for its community. The first project is a gaming metaverse called Valhalla, the second is an NFT marketplace named FlokiPlaces, and the third is Floki Inuversity: a crypto information platform for crypto newbies to learn. These projects would benefit the community and incentivize users to use the FLOKI token.

Keninah Concord (KEN) The Transactional Token

Keninah Concord (KEN) is an exchange that allows users to send and receive financial aid in warring areas using the blockchain. Traditional finance institutions have a flaw which Keninah Concord is attempting to fix. During periods of war and conflict, financial services collapse leaving the people in these areas stranded. Keninah Concord will allow users to securely transfer funds to relief victims using its KEN token. In addition, Keninah Concord transparently allows donors to send money to receivers using its distributed ledger technology. The network solves donations issues such as accountability, transparency, and speed.

The KEN token will be the transactional token of the platform and would facilitate transactions. You can join the ongoing KEN pre-sale to win bonuses and rewards. Want to know how you can earn bonuses? Purchase tokens at the various presale stages. If you purchase tokens during the first stage of the presale, you get a 9% bonus. If you purchase KEN tokens in the second stage you receive a 7% bonus and for the third stage you get a 5% bonus. Start stacking bonuses today!!!

Sponsored