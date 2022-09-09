By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 14:16

President Biden set to attend the Queen's funeral but will President Putin?. Image: g0d4ather/Shutterstock.com

TWO significant announcements have been made on Friday, September 9, regarding the Queen’s funeral.

After the passing of Her Majesty at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, several world leaders paid tribute to the Royal, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, which led to speculation that he might be at the Queen’s funeral.

However, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader was not planning on attending the event.

Although “Russians respected her for her wisdom,” Peskov said at a briefing on Friday, Putin’s attendance at the Queen’s funeral “is not being considered”.

Putin will not be attending the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, according to official Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov. — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 9, 2022

In contrast, US President Joe Biden said he would be attending.

Speaking to NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, White House officials confirmed that President Joe Biden will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

NEWS: Senior White House official confirms president Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) September 9, 2022

Following the Queen’s death, President Putin said: “Your Majesty, Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”

Joe Biden said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

He added: “Through her dedication to her patronages and charities, she supported causes that uplifted people and expanded opportunity. By showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she elevated the cause of liberty and fostered enduring bonds that helped strengthen the Commonwealth, which she loved so deeply, into a community to promote peace and shared values.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.”

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” he said.