By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 13:05

Queen Elizabeth II funeral plans: What we know so far McCarthys-PhotoWorks/Shutterstock.com

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the funeral is expected to take place in the next 10 days.

King Charles III is expected to confirm the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will reportedly be within the next 10 days.

The coffin is then expected to leave from Balmoral and head to Palace of Holyroodhouse by road.

The Royal Family have confirmed certain details with regard to official arrangements surrounding the funeral:

“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course,” they stated.

Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.

Royal Residences will remain closed until after The Queen’s Funeral. This includes The Queen’s Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh.

Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, The Queen’s private estates, will also close for this period. In addition, Hillsborough Castle, The Sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland, will also be closed.

The Royal Family revealed the official Mourning and Condolence arrangements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as reported on Friday, September 9.