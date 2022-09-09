By Chris King • 09 September 2022 • 2:06

Active shooter and injuries confirmed in Uvalde's Memorial Park in Texas

An active shooter has been confirmed by the police to be on the loose in Uvalde’s Memorial Park in Texas.

The Uvalde Police Department in Texas confirmed on its official Facebook account at 5:30pm local time that an incident involving an active shooter is underway in the Memorial park in downtown Uvalde. There are reports of several injuries at this time. They described it as an ‘active crime scene’, and advised members of the public to steer clear of the area.

There are allegedly two injured victims – both young adults – who were reportedly airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in San Antonio. There has been no mention of their condition at this time. Uvalde Police force officers are said to be hunting two possible suspects.

A Twitter post from Lilia Luciano, the respected CBS News correspondent, contained a series of photos from the alleged crime. The images show a couple of cop cars surrounding an older model Chevrolet sedan surrounded by police tape.

Uvalde PD have just confirmed shots fired at Memorial Park in Uvalde today. There are two injured victims who are currently being treated at the hospital and they are looking for two possible suspects. pic.twitter.com/i8HxaXmSYk — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) September 8, 2022

This is the same Texan city, and only 1.5 miles away from where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives on May 24 when a shooting massacre occurred at Robb Elementary School.

This incident created widespread anger in the local community after it came to light that the 18-year-old gunman was alone inside the school facility full of students while Uvalde Police force officers stayed outside, not acting for more than one hour. Students had only returned to the school this Tuesday, September 6 for a new term.

In Uvalde today as they begin the new school year. Emotions were high & support for this community was stronger than ever as Maroon was seen all across Texas. There is still so much to do for this community. We must keep pushing for change to keep our kids safe. #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/V1P4BrZT0t — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) September 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will do our best to update you as soon as more information becomes available, thank you.

