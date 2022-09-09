By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 18:10

BREAKING: Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins OBE picked to record new national anthem. Image: Katherine Jenkins/Instagram

Katherine Jenkins, the Welsh opera singer given an OBE by the Queen, has been selected to record the first official version of the new national anthem, God Save the King.

According to the 42-year-old, she was contacted by BBC Radio 4 to record the anthem.

Her new version of the song was featured on the World at One programme on Friday, September 9.

She said: “I have only the fondest memories singing the national anthem for Her Majesty The Queen, memories I will always cherish.

“While my heart is heavy with grief; singing this today, for the first time is a huge honour and was sung with the belief that King Charles III’s reign will be happy and glorious!”

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Katherine took to Instagram offer her condolences to the new King.

“On this heartbreaking day, my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with King Charles, the Royal family and with my fellow Brits & commonwealth members around the world.

“Your Majesty, thank you for all you have given. You have been a selfless constant in our lives, knowing just what to say in our darkest hours.

“You inspired us with your dignity, your duty and your grace. I am proud to have lived during your reign, honoured to have sung for you and privileged to have known you. Rest in peace & rise in glory ma’am.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Jenkins (@katherinejenkinsobe)