By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 17:46

Juan Gil Albert Institue opens the travelling exhibition "New Tabarca, 250 years." Image: Alicante Town Hall

The exhibition is promoted by the Department of Culture of Alicante City Council, in recognition of the human adventure of the island’s inhabitants.



The exhibition entitled “New Tabarca, 250 years” is made up of a collection of photographs from the Alicante Municipal Archive, in collaboration with the Tabarca Cultural Association.

The exhibition, which can be visited until September 20, coincides with the occasion of the tenth anniversary and reprinting of the magazine Canelobre, no. 60 with the title “Tabarca, utopia and reality.”

The event will also include a round table discussion at the Gil-Albert Institute itself, about Tabarca, its past, present and future, in collaboration with the Culture Department.

This human contingent ended their journey on the Alicante island of Tabarca, after being evicted from their previous settlement on Tabarka, the island in Tunisian waters that was an important centre for the exploitation of red coral.

