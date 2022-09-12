HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
UPDATE: Los Guajares forest fire in Granada finally declared stabilised on its sixth day

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 21:16

Image of the Los Guajares fire in Granada province. Credit: [email protected]

The forest fire in the Los Guajares area of ​​​​Granada province has finally been declared stabilised after entering its sixth day.

 

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 13 at 9:10pm

As announced through its social media profile this evening, Tuesday, September 13, Plan Infoca has finally managed to declare the Los Juajares forest fire in Granada province stabilised.

With the blaze into its sixth day, there have been around 390 firefighting personnel battling it. They have been assisted on the ground by 11 heavy vehicles according to the latest update.

The Level 1 risk was removed at 2:24pm this afternoon by Antonio Granados, the delegate of the Andalucian government in Granada. After previously being evacuated from their homes, residents of the municipalities of Acebuches and Izbor were informed that it was safe to return to their homes.

Although declared stabilised, that does not mean the fire has been extinguished. It means there are no active fronts burning that could cause more danger, and the firefighters will now continue their extinction work.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 13 at 00:15am

More than 100 Plan Infoca personnel continued to battle the ferocious forest blaze in the Los Guajares area of Granada province for a fifth day. High winds are not helping the firefighters who are operating under very difficult conditions, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

At 8:45am on Monday morning, Antonio Granados, the delegate of the Andalucian government in Granada, has activated at 8:54 p.m. today, Monday, raised the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires of Infoca Plan to level 1. Efforts were concentrated in the Venta de la Cebada area.

This level is only called for fires that are burning out of control and could cause danger to the public or non-forst assests. As a consequence, the towns of Acebuches and Izbor , both belonging to the municipality of El Pinar, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The GR-3204 remains closed from Km 10 to 24, in both directions, along with the N-323, between the municipalities of Izbor and Velez de Benaudalla, from Km 165 to 178.

UPDATE: Sunday, September 11 at 6:05pm

After tackling the forest fire throughout the night in the Los Guajares area of ​​​​Granada province, the firefighting personnel are now today, Sunday, September 11, into their fourth day. There currently seems no respite for these hard-working operatives.

David Rodriguez, the director of operations, pointed out the difficulties being presented during the extinction work. His teams of him are fighting not only the fire but also high temperatures, the steep slopes of the Granada province ravines, and the continual reignition of hotspots thought to have been already extinguished.

A huge operation continues with four heavy helicopters, five light helicopters, two light seaplanes, and two heavy seaplanes attaching the blaze from above. On the ground, there are around 200 firefighters, eight fire appliances, three ground cargo vehicles, two UNASIF, and UMMT, a GREMAF, and a control and command post.

Speaking exclusively with EWN, Clive Greenhalgh, the owner of the Gaudix racing circuit in Granada province said this current blaze is the worst that he has ever seen in all his time living in Andalucia.

Saturday, September 10 at 10:30pm

The forest fire that Plan Infoca declared in the Los Guajares area of ​​Granada province last Thursday, September 8, is still burning out of control today, Saturday, September 10. Strong southerly winds are feeding the flames, causing the northern section of the fire to spread at a fast rate.

More than 300 specialized personnel worked throughout Thursday evening, assisted by seven heavy firefighting vehicles, and three heavy machinery units. Technicians from the Emergency Systems Unit ( USISEM ) inspected the perimeter of the fire using drones.

With the blaze burning in such difficult terrain it has become increasingly harder for the Infoca ground personnel to tackle it. The director of operations pointed out the steep slopes of the Granada province ravines where the fire is raging, which are impossible to access on foot.

___________________________________________________________

