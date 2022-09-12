By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 21:16

Image of the Los Guajares fire in Granada province. Credit: [email protected]

The forest fire in the Los Guajares area of ​​​​Granada province has finally been declared stabilised after entering its sixth day.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 13 at 9:10pm

As announced through its social media profile this evening, Tuesday, September 13, Plan Infoca has finally managed to declare the Los Juajares forest fire in Granada province stabilised.

With the blaze into its sixth day, there have been around 390 firefighting personnel battling it. They have been assisted on the ground by 11 heavy vehicles according to the latest update.

The Level 1 risk was removed at 2:24pm this afternoon by Antonio Granados, the delegate of the Andalucian government in Granada. After previously being evacuated from their homes, residents of the municipalities of Acebuches and Izbor were informed that it was safe to return to their homes.

Although declared stabilised, that does not mean the fire has been extinguished. It means there are no active fronts burning that could cause more danger, and the firefighters will now continue their extinction work.

📹 #IFLosGuájares | Imágenes con la intensidad de las rachas de viento. Esto ha provocado horas difíciles para los vecinos de #Ízbor y #Acebuches, a los que enviamos todo nuestro ánimo y apoyo. Ahora, la lluvia dificulta la visibilidad en la incorporación de aéreos. pic.twitter.com/zXAQEU74wJ — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 13, 2022

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 13 at 00:15am

More than 100 Plan Infoca personnel continued to battle the ferocious forest blaze in the Los Guajares area of Granada province for a fifth day. High winds are not helping the firefighters who are operating under very difficult conditions, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

La situación del #IFGuajares se complica por momentos. El pueblo de #Ízbor está rodeado por las llamas. El humo llega a #Granada capital Imágenes de esta medianoche en la A44 a la altura de Rules pic.twitter.com/vL8gTsI91F — Radio Granada (@radiogranada) September 12, 2022

At 8:45am on Monday morning, Antonio Granados, the delegate of the Andalucian government in Granada, has activated at 8:54 p.m. today, Monday, raised the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires of Infoca Plan to level 1. Efforts were concentrated in the Venta de la Cebada area.

➡️ Toda la información de la activación del nivel 1 del @Plan_INFOCA por el #IFLosGuájares #Granada en el siguiente enlace 👇 ⚠️ Recuerda que las localidades de #Acebuches e #Ízbor permanecen confinadashttps://t.co/tLVIwc9khA — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) September 12, 2022

This level is only called for fires that are burning out of control and could cause danger to the public or non-forst assests. As a consequence, the towns of Acebuches and Izbor , both belonging to the municipality of El Pinar, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The GR-3204 remains closed from Km 10 to 24, in both directions, along with the N-323, between the municipalities of Izbor and Velez de Benaudalla, from Km 165 to 178.

🔴El trabajo en el #IFLosGuájares ha sido incesante durante estos últimos cinco días. Y ahí siguen. Los bomberos forestales son inaccesibles al desaliento. pic.twitter.com/2lzmEioIVP — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 12, 2022

UPDATE: Sunday, September 11 at 6:05pm

After tackling the forest fire throughout the night in the Los Guajares area of ​​​​Granada province, the firefighting personnel are now today, Sunday, September 11, into their fourth day. There currently seems no respite for these hard-working operatives.

David Rodriguez, the director of operations, pointed out the difficulties being presented during the extinction work. His teams of him are fighting not only the fire but also high temperatures, the steep slopes of the Granada province ravines, and the continual reignition of hotspots thought to have been already extinguished.

WATCH: Firefighters are battling a massive forest fire in Granada province's Los Guajares area for the third day in a row, which is spreading out of control due to strong winds. Over 2,300 hectares of land have already been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/j3FU6ydC3S — BNN Spain (@BNNSpain) September 11, 2022

A huge operation continues with four heavy helicopters, five light helicopters, two light seaplanes, and two heavy seaplanes attaching the blaze from above. On the ground, there are around 200 firefighters, eight fire appliances, three ground cargo vehicles, two UNASIF, and UMMT, a GREMAF, and a control and command post.

🔴#IFLosGuájares | Actualización de medios: 🚁4 helicópteros pesados, 5 helicópteros ligeros y 1 de control y mando

✈3 de carga en tierra, 2 hidroaviones ligeros, 2 hidroaviones pesados y 1 ACO

🚒8 autobombas, UMMT, GREMAF, 2 UNASIF y UMIF

👨‍🚒200 efectivos. Noches y días duros. pic.twitter.com/fgc8PZViqx — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 11, 2022

Speaking exclusively with EWN, Clive Greenhalgh, the owner of the Gaudix racing circuit in Granada province said this current blaze is the worst that he has ever seen in all his time living in Andalucia.

Saturday, September 10 at 10:30pm

The forest fire that Plan Infoca declared in the Los Guajares area of ​​Granada province last Thursday, September 8, is still burning out of control today, Saturday, September 10. Strong southerly winds are feeding the flames, causing the northern section of the fire to spread at a fast rate.

More than 300 specialized personnel worked throughout Thursday evening, assisted by seven heavy firefighting vehicles, and three heavy machinery units. Technicians from the Emergency Systems Unit ( USISEM ) inspected the perimeter of the fire using drones.

🔴 #IFLosGuájares | ACTIVO. La situación sigue según lo previsto. El viento, de componente sur, sigue manteniendo la zona norte del incendio con mayor actividad, allí ha tocado fondos de barrancos provocando focos con mayor intensidad de humo. Tenemos ahora 22 aéreos en el #IIFF. pic.twitter.com/oIB9JgOYLj — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2022

With the blaze burning in such difficult terrain it has become increasingly harder for the Infoca ground personnel to tackle it. The director of operations pointed out the steep slopes of the Granada province ravines where the fire is raging, which are impossible to access on foot.

🔴#IFLosGuájares | Decía esta mañana el director de #Extinción lo complejo del trabajo con accesos difíciles para rematar punto a punto, con fuertes pendientes, o suelos con rodamientos. Si no se puede en la ladera, se trabaja desde fondo del barranco y se asegura el resultado. pic.twitter.com/WZvhwOi6uB — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2022

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFLosGuajares. Amplíamos medios:

🚁 2 Súper Puma, 2 kamov, 1 ligero, 1 semipesado y 1 de mando

🛩️ 6 Carga en tierra y 1 coordinación

👩‍🚒 90 Bomberos forestales

👩‍🚒 4 Técnicos operaciones

👩‍🚒 3 Agentes medioambiente

👩‍🚒 1 #GREMAF

🥼 1 Unidad Médica

📡 1 #UNASIF

🚒 2 pic.twitter.com/SbLNOn0JcH — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 8, 2022

🔴 #IFLosGuajares [ACTIVO] | Han cambiado completamente las condiciones meteorológicas. Tenemos viento intenso de levante y por lanzamiento de pavesas se ha reactivado el frente que antes frenaba el viento del norte. #Precaución a todos los compañeros. #OACEL #YoQuieroVerteMañana pic.twitter.com/dSiUJU6UiW — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 8, 2022

🔴 #IFLosGuajares | Incendio de viento con influencia topográfica, propaga por ejes de crestas y laderas orientadas al viento del SE. Viento en superficie de 10-15 km/h, con rachas de 20-25 km/h. En tierra, el trabajo de los compañeros es incesante. Imágenes desde la zona pic.twitter.com/lztvwLbSw8 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 8, 2022

