BREAKING NEWS: Former Deputy Chairman of Russia's Penza Region missing in Moscow Credit: Telegram Enews112

The former Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Penza Region Government, Vasily Trokhin, has disappeared in Moscow, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

On September 12, 57-year-old Vasily Trokhin, the former Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Penza, travelled to Moscow on business and then stopped all contact.

Alert volunteers reportedly searched the Kazansky railway station where the official was supposed to return home from yesterday.

The man was dressed in a dark blue jacket, dark suit, white shirt, tie and shoes. He was carrying a briefcase.

Trokhin is now the chairman of the board of the association “Council of Municipalities of the Penza Region”.

The news follows reports that Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil’s board of directors died under mysterious circumstances, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, 67, was found dead after allegedly falling from a ward on the 6th floor of a hospital in Moscow, where he was being treated.

What caused the businessman’s fall is not yet known. Law enforcement agencies are reportedly working at the scene and an investigation has been launched.

Maganov reportedly fell from the façade of the Central Clinical Hospital’s main building, which is under renovation.

There are currently no surveillance cameras at that part of the hospital. The balconies on that side of the building are allegedly not intended for patients.

