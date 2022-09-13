By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 19:20

Russian President Putin holds telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz Credit:Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, September 13.

Russian President Putin’s telephone conversation with the German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz was shared by the Kremlin who stated:

“The main focus was on the situation around Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation. Vladimir Putin, in particular, drew the attention of the Federal Chancellor to the blatant violations of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian side, the incessant shelling of towns in Donbas, which resulted in the deaths of civilians and deliberate damage to civilian infrastructure.”

“The security of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) was discussed. The President of Russia spoke in detail about measures being taken in coordination with the IAEA to ensure the physical protection of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is subject to constant missile attacks from Ukraine, which creates real risks of a large-scale disaster.”

“In an exchange of views on the implementation of the grain deal signed in Istanbul on 22 July, Vladimir Putin stressed its “package nature” and explained the essence of concerns about the unbalanced geography of maritime supplies of Ukrainian grain, only a small portion of which reaches the countries most in need.”

“At the same time there is no progress in the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian products and fertilizers.”

“The Russian side has confirmed its readiness to supply large volumes of grain to foreign markets and also to transfer fertilizers blocked in European ports to the countries in need, free of charge.”

“Answering the question of the Federal Chancellor, Vladimir Putin said that Russia grants the International Committee of the Red Cross access to prisoners of war, while Kyiv does not do so.”

“Describing the current situation in the European energy sector, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia was and remains a reliable energy supplier, fulfilling all its contractual obligations, while disruptions such as the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are caused by anti-Russian sanctions that prevent the pipeline from being serviced. Given the blockage by the authorities of the countries concerned of gas supplies via routes through Ukraine and Poland and the refusal to put Nord Stream 2 into operation, attempts to shift the blame for Europe’s energy supply problems onto Russia look very cynical.”

“It is agreed to continue contacts.”

The news comes after President Putin suggested thinking about a restriction of grain exports from Ukraine to Europe, while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

