By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 17:48

The II MalakaFest Festival arrives in Rincon de la Victoria. Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

The international event of blues and Afro-American music will be on Friday, September 16, at 8:00.PM in the Municipal Auditorium with free admission until full capacity is reached.



The festival will continue on Saturday, September 17, in the Torremolinos Battery Park, where Tito Ramírez, Iñaki Moreno feat. Lito and One Pac & Fellows will perform.

During the day in Torremolinos, the first Exhibition of Instrument Manufacturers of Malaga Expoluthiers 2022 will also be held, according to Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall.

The festival will close on Sunday, September 18, at the MVA cultural centre with a performance by The New Mastersounds. It will commence at 8:30.PM and invitations can be booked at mientrada.net.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), has expressed his satisfaction “for hosting in our municipality a musical event of an international nature so that we can enjoy as blues-loving neighbours in the new auditorium facilities.”

