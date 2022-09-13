By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 17:48
The II MalakaFest Festival arrives in Rincon de la Victoria. Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
The festival will continue on Saturday, September 17, in the Torremolinos Battery Park, where Tito Ramírez, Iñaki Moreno feat. Lito and One Pac & Fellows will perform.
During the day in Torremolinos, the first Exhibition of Instrument Manufacturers of Malaga Expoluthiers 2022 will also be held, according to Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall.
The festival will close on Sunday, September 18, at the MVA cultural centre with a performance by The New Mastersounds. It will commence at 8:30.PM and invitations can be booked at mientrada.net.
The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), has expressed his satisfaction “for hosting in our municipality a musical event of an international nature so that we can enjoy as blues-loving neighbours in the new auditorium facilities.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.