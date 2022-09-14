By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 11:22
Horror crash in India kills women and children as country mourns. Image: Neeraj Chauhan/Twitter
The horrific crash occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch, India and has the country in a state of shock.
Videos of the aftermath of the tragic accident show the minibus completely wrecked as people desperately try to save whoever they can.
The President of India wrote: “The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured.”
The Prime Minister of India wrote on Twitter: “The loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM”
“Mini bus accident in Sawjian area of Poonch, Secure passengers injured,” Neeraj Chauhan wrote.
“Sorry to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch. Om Shanti ! And praying for swift recovery,” another person wrote.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in a tragic road accident in Sawijan, Poonch. I urge administration to provide free medical care to injured and ex-gratia relief to the families of the deceased.”
According to initial reports, the minibus had too many people onboard and that extra weight meant that when it tried to corner it lost balance and plunged into a 100 feet-deep ravine in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bus was taking students as young as five to a government school nearby when it crash at around 8.30 am (local time).
Police officers have reported that two boys aged five and 14 were among those killed. A woman and two teenage girls also lost their lives.
One officer warned that the death toll would likely rise as those people transported to the local hospital were in critical condition.
“The death toll is likely to go up in view of the critical injuries to 9 passengers,” an officer said.
