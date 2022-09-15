By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 12:14

Iran promises to strengthen relations with Russia after 30% increased trade turnover Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com

Iran has promised to strengthen relations with russia after Putin commented that trade turnover between the nations had increased 30 per cent in 2022, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

Iran promised to increase relations with Russia after becoming a full fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization:

“🇷🇺🇮🇷Russia has done everything for Iran to become a full-fledged member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian delegation with representatives of 80 large Russian companies will travel to Iran next week – Putin in meeting with Iranian President Raisi.”

“Iran does not recognize sanctions against Russia, will strengthen relations with Moscow”

“This was stated by the Iranian president at a meeting with Putin, adding that the effect of US sanctions against Russia and Iran will be neutralized.”

⚡️ Iran does not recognize sanctions against Russia, will strengthen relations with Moscow This was stated by the Iranian president at a meeting with Putin, adding that the effect of US sanctions against Russia and Iran will be neutralized. — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 15, 2022

“The Russian leader also made a number of statements:

“Work on a new agreement on cooperation between Russia and Iran is in the final stage;

” On many international topics, the positions of Russia and Iran are close or coincide; We are doing everything to make Iran a full member of the SCO, the last formality remains.”

⭕️ On many international topics, the positions of Russia and Iran are close or coincide; ⭕️ We are doing everything to make Iran a full member of the SCO, the last formality remains; — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 15, 2022

Russia and Iran increased their goods turnover by 81% last year and by another 30% in the five months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on September 15.