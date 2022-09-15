By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 12:14
Iran promises to strengthen relations with Russia after 30% increased trade turnover Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com
Iran promised to increase relations with Russia after becoming a full fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization:
“🇷🇺🇮🇷Russia has done everything for Iran to become a full-fledged member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian delegation with representatives of 80 large Russian companies will travel to Iran next week – Putin in meeting with Iranian President Raisi.”
“Iran does not recognize sanctions against Russia, will strengthen relations with Moscow”
“This was stated by the Iranian president at a meeting with Putin, adding that the effect of US sanctions against Russia and Iran will be neutralized.”
⚡️ Iran does not recognize sanctions against Russia, will strengthen relations with Moscow
This was stated by the Iranian president at a meeting with Putin, adding that the effect of US sanctions against Russia and Iran will be neutralized.
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 15, 2022
⚡️ Iran does not recognize sanctions against Russia, will strengthen relations with Moscow
This was stated by the Iranian president at a meeting with Putin, adding that the effect of US sanctions against Russia and Iran will be neutralized.
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 15, 2022
“The Russian leader also made a number of statements:
“Work on a new agreement on cooperation between Russia and Iran is in the final stage;
” On many international topics, the positions of Russia and Iran are close or coincide; We are doing everything to make Iran a full member of the SCO, the last formality remains.”
⭕️ On many international topics, the positions of Russia and Iran are close or coincide;
⭕️ We are doing everything to make Iran a full member of the SCO, the last formality remains;
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 15, 2022
⭕️ On many international topics, the positions of Russia and Iran are close or coincide;
⭕️ We are doing everything to make Iran a full member of the SCO, the last formality remains;
Russia and Iran increased their goods turnover by 81% last year and by another 30% in the five months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on September 15.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.