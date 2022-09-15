By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 0:45

UPDATE: Kazakhstan denies it will suspend its membership in Russia-led CSTO but will 'not bow at Russian feet'. Image: Tavarius/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING several unconfirmed reports that suggested Kazakhstan is set to suspend its membership in Russia-led CSTO in 2023, conflicting accounts have emerged suggesting that this is untrue.

UPDATE 12.45 am (September 15) – Kazakhstan officials have apparently denied reports suggesting that the country is looking to suspend its membership in Russia-led CSTO (the equivalent of China-led SCO) in the new year.

It was media outlets from Ukraine that were reporting Kazakhstan’s alleged CSTO membership suspension, however, Russian media outlets are now suggesting that officials from Kazakhstan have denied these claims.

Russian news site mk.ru reported that Aydos Sarym, a member of the Defence and Security Committee of the Majilis of Kazakhstan, refuted claims Kazakhstan planned to suspend its membership in the CSTO because of the Armenia-Azerbaijan situation.

“There were no such rumours, let alone discussions,” Sarym said, reportedly adding that Kazakhstan’s position does not provide for withdrawal and suspension of membership in the CSTO.

And reports from Kazakhstan appear to back up these claims from the Russian media.

Kazakhstan news outlet zakon.kz said that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview with Russia-24 TV channel in which he said:

“All the talk that Kazakhstan has allegedly cooled off and, moreover, is going to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), from the CSTO is absolutely untrue.”

However, Tokayev did suggest that things between Russia and Kazakhstan were far from ideal.

“As for the CSTO, I spoke in Moscow, saying that for the first time in 30 years, the CSTO somehow proved itself by sending a limited contingent to Kazakhstan – and, I emphasise, not Russia, but the CSTO,” he said.

“In Russia, some people misrepresent this situation, arguing that Russia saved Kazakhstan, and Kazakhstan should now forever serve and bow at the feet of Russia.”

He added: “I believe that this is completely unjustified reasoning, far from reality. It is in the CSTO that Kazakhstan is an active participant, but before that this organisation was engaged in holding summits and signing declarations. That is, the organisation proved to be quite effective.”

ORIGINAL 10.57 pm (September 14) – According to unconfirmed reports on Wednesday, September 14, Kazakhstan will suspend its membership in Russia-led CSTO (the equivalent of China-led SCO) in the new year.

Kazakhstan has reportedly announced it will suspend its membership in the Russia-led CSTO at the beginning of 2023.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

Interestingly, Kazakhstan didn’t support Russia in its war against Ukraine and did not recognise the annexation of Crimea and the self-proclaimed independence of the Donbas Republics.

Also, back in June, Kazakh President Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev urged not to overestimate Russia’s assistance during the January unrest in his country and after the Russian president refused to pronounce the name of his Kazakh colleague correctly, Tokayev defiantly refused the Russian order and recognition of the “LDNR”, as reported by vesti.ua.

The @yellow_folder Telegram channel wrote: “Attention! Kazakhstan is going to suspend its membership in the CSTO early next year! Naturally, thanking the organisation for all the good things it has done.

“According to our information, the decision has been taken, all member countries will be informed by the first of January.”

Igor Sushko wrote: “🚨 #Kazakhstan will withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (#CSTO), Russian 🤡 version of NATO consisting of former Soviet states established in 1992: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.”

People reacted to the unconfirmed news.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a meeting with Kazakh President Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev promised to support the independence and integrity of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, the head of the People’s Republic of China promised to “categorically oppose the interference of any forces in the internal affairs” of Kazakhstan, “regardless of the international situation.”

Xi Jinping said: “We always give each other unwavering support on key issues relating to our mutual sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

“We are friends who can trust each other and partners who can count on each other, and our peoples always stand side by side side by side.”

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to “discuss the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine” on September 15-16.

Prior to their meeting, President Vladimir Putin reportedly survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday, September 14.

According to reports from Russia, the left front wheel of Putin’s car was hit by a loud bang. Smoke quickly followed but the car was driven to safety.

