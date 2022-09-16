Diver’s body discovered in the Granada port of Marina del Este in Almuñecar

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia , the body of a diver was discovered today, Friday, September 16, in the Granada municipality of Almuñecar. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed as yet.

The incident occurred at around 5pm when a bather made an emergency call to the 112 operators. They informed them that a body had been found floating in the port of Marina del Este, just a few metres from the shoreline.

112 immediately deployed a patrol from the Guardia Civil to the location, along with a team from the Red Cross and Local Police personnel. The 061 Health Emergency Centre, belonging to the Andalucian Health Service also dispatched a helicopter to the scene.

Upon arrival it was verified by the medics that there was nothing that could be done to help the diver and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Guardia Civil has initiated the relevant judiciary protocols to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.