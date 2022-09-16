With Covid deaths the lowest since March 2020 the WHO insists the ‘end is in sight’

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 0:54
Director-General of the WHO Tedros ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS at the Global Vaccination Summit. Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the latest data on Covid-19 show that the number of deaths reported worldwide are at their lowest since March 2020. The virus has killed at least six million people across the world but now an end is in sight.
During a briefing in geneva this Wednesday, September 14, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the Geneva-based organisation explained: “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We’re not there yet, but the end is in sight”.
In the last week, the number of reported cases has allegedly dropped by 28 per cent worldwide. There were still in excess of 3 million cases reported though he said. These figures could be ‘underestimated’ Tedros pointed out depending on the testing strategies employed by the different countries.
The current downward trend is definitely a cause for optimism the director-general pointed out while maintaining that now is not to time to let our guard down.
“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view. She runs harder with all the energy she has left. So must we. We can see the finish line. We are in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running”, commented Tedros.
He added: “Now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap the rewards of all our hard work”.
