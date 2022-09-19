Big Eye is ready to emulate and overtake Ethereum

By EWN • 19 September 2022 • 12:15

The fundamental goal of decentralised finance, also known as DeFi, has made it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. As it stands, this isn’t particularly appealing, and there are times when it’s too complicated for the everyday user.

Cryptocurrency investors seeking alternatives to the present bear market are looking for assets with high potential for future profits. In the pre-sale phase, cryptocurrencies are expected to receive plenty of attention and support, and their value is likely to rise rapidly.

Although relatively new to the market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has had one of the most successful pre-sales of any cryptocurrency. This new meme coin is poised to follow in the footsteps of Ethereum and surpass the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

Continue reading to learn more about these cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum was conceived of as a platform that, through its native token, would enable immutable, decentralised smart contracts and applications. One of the most widely used digital currencies, Ethereum, was developed by Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin and is expected to overtake Bitcoin as the most powerful platform by market value soon. When the Ethereum blockchain was first released in 2015, there were initially 72,000,000 ETH in circulation.

As a software architecture, the Ethereum Virtual Machine facilitates the development of DApps built on the Ethereum platform (DApps). Each Ethereum account and smart contract is stored in this digital machine. When a new block is added to Ethereum, the virtual machine (EVM) lays out the rules for how the machine will transition between states. EVM aims to reduce the number of issues experienced by Blockchain users by adding some useful functionality.

For smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, the ubiquitous ERC20 token is the gold standard. People will subsequently be able to put their money into tokenised assets developed with the help of smart contracts.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Through the creation of a one-of-a-kind mascot, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to break into what it refers to as a “billion-dollar market.” BIG raised $1 million during the first week of its presale, which was a huge success.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-based cryptocurrency designed to aid in the equitable distribution of resources across the decentralised financial system. Big Eyes plans to give 5% of its profits to a charitable organisation that works to protect marine species and the habitats in which they live.

The elimination of taxation is one of the most significant benefits offered by Big Eyes Coin. As the platform grows in popularity, more and more prospective investors will be drawn to the market’s promising future. The taxation system will prompt automatic adjustments to the liquidity pool, auto burn, and marketing wallet.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to create a community that motivates its users to participate in the platform’s daily events.

The establishment of a sustainable organic community and significant improvements to the DeFi ecosystem are at the forefront of its advertising efforts.

