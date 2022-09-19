Elche (Alicante) has been preparing for torrential autumn downpours since August

By Linda Hall • 19 September 2022 • 16:42
FLOOD PREVENTION: Checking that Elche’s 10,781 drain covers are not blocked
Photo credit: Elche city hall
Hector Diez, councillor responsible for Public Spaces, Street Cleaning and Water Management, explained that his department has been working since the end of August to clear the Vinalopo riverbed and the streams that cross the city.
“City hall renews the necessary permits with the CHS each year to prevent blockages and potential flooding,” the councillor added.
This work has continued in September as municipal employees have cleared vegetation and rubbish from crossroads where excess rainwater has accumulated in the past, Diez said.
Elche’s street cleaning concessionary has also been checking gutters and storm drains on the city’s principal streets, paying particular attention to the city’s southern section where rainwater tends to accumulate.
Meanwhile water company Aigues d’Elx is focusing on checking the city’s 10,781 storm-drain covers which are cleaned every six months, prioritising areas vulnerable to flooding.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
