80-year-old male drowns in private pool in Santanyi on the Balearic island of Mallorca

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 18:45

Image of SAMU061 ambulance. Credit: @SAMU061IB

An 80-year-old German male drowned in a private swimming pool in the town of Santanyi on the Balearic island of Mallorca.

As reported by SAMU061, an 80-year-old German male drowned in a private swimming pool on the Balearic island of Mallorca. Specifically, the incident occurred in the Cala Egos urbanisation, in the town of Santanyi.

He was discovered floating unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest in the water by relatives who immediately contacted the emergency services. After retrieving his body from the pool they attempted to apply resuscitation manoeuvres on him until the arrival of a rapid intervention SAMU061 ambulance with medics.

Unfortunately, on arrival, the medical professionals were unable to do anything and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.