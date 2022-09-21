Commemorative Afternoon Tea

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 13:20

An event poster for the afternoon tea

A local donkey rescue centre and sanctuary is holding an event to celebrate the life of and honour Queen Elizabeth II for her staunch advocation for animal rights throughout her life and reign. Donkey Dreamland will hold an Afternoon Tea Party on 25th of September at their sanctuary in Mijas.

There will be a special menu on offer including homemade sandwiches, scones and cakes. Guests can choose between tea or a glass of cava to toast to the life of the Queen and her legacy of animal rights protections.

Afternoon tea will be served in different 30 minute sittings, starting from 2.15pm. Guests are advised to book ahead so volunteers can prepare for each sitting.

Before or after their afternoon tea sitting, guests can enjoy a guided tour of the donkey rescue centre or wander through at their leisure. Guests can interact with the donkeys and learn more about the centre’s work.

The afternoon tea starts at 2.15pm and costs €17 per adult with concessions from €10. Guests can book tickets online at www.donkeydreamland.com/events