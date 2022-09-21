Elche: The protagonist of the prime time TV show Celebrity MasterChef

By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 15:45

Celebrity MasterChef. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

Spain’s Celebrity MasterChef Celebrity which is in the seventh season chose the ancient city of palm trees for the episode which was aired on Monday, September 19.



Among the celebretities were some well-known characters and artists such as Norma Duval, Lorena Castell, Nico Abad, Xavier Deltell and María Zurita.

As is customary in the programme after the initial cooking, the participants travelled to Elche, where they cooked for some local guests.

The full program was broadcast on Monday, September 19, on La 1 de Television Espanola. The broadcast included a large number of images of many of the city’s tourist resources and can now be watched on RTVE Play.

The live broadcast has been a huge publicity showcase for the city as idyllic images of the city were watched for more than an hour with an audience of some 1.5 million people, reaching a screen share of close to 16 per cent.

The monumental space in the Palmeral de Elche which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000 hosted the recordings of the outdoor episode a few months ago.

