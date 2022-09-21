 Oliva’s Diabetes Workshop focused on the patient and caregiver

By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 14:06

Oliva's Diabetes Workshop. Image: Ayuntamiento de Oliva

The Health Department, directed by Miguel Monzonis, is collaborating with this initiative which aims to raise awareness and knowledge of these important issues for the welfare society.



The Health Centre has organised several health-related workshops from September 19 until September 30.

The workshops will deal with the reality of people who care for others, how to talk about diabetes, how to live with the illness, how to prevent some complications and how to handle insulin.

The workshops will also provide and disprove some advice regarding nutrition.

It will also discuss the maintenance of a healthy life and optimal blood glucose levels which is the main indicator of good health for a diabetic person.

Oliva Town Council’s Public Health councillor confirmed that: “It is so useful and necessary for our lives as we can learn more about how to maintain an optimal quality of life by following health guidelines and rules to prevent health problems.”

