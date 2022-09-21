By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 7:48

President of Belarus shows support for Armenia after congratulating nation on Independence Day Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus has shown his support for Armenia during the current conflict with Azerbaijan after congratulating the nation on Armenian Independence Day, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The President of Belarus’s message of support for Armenia on Independence Day stated:

“Congratulations to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan”

“On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia’s bank holidays, Independence Day.”

“Our countries are historically linked by strong friendship and are aimed at developing a dialogue of trust and mutual benefit,” the message of congratulations addressed to the President of Armenia reads.

“I am convinced that the constructive nature of Belarusian-Armenian co-operation will contribute towards further strengthening of the economies of the two countries and the well-being of their citizens, will enrich relations between Minsk and Yerevan with new promising projects’.”

“In his congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Lukashenko praised the existing bilateral relations based on good traditions of friendship, support and respect.”

“Minsk is interested in developing further the interstate dialogue and preserving the high dynamics of the bilateral contacts,” said the Belarusian leader”

“I am confident that the enhancement of interaction in various areas will allow realizing the existing potential of co-operation in the most efficient way for the sake of prosperity of the citizens of Belarus and Armenia.”

The news comes after Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus sparked controversy after congratulating Ukraine on Independence Day, despite the nation openly supporting Russia in the ongoing war, as reported on Wednesday, August 24.

In addition, Belarus and Iran have promised to stick together following a meeting between their presidents on Friday, September 16.