By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 12:51

Police launch investigation into second shooting in Marbella in 24 hours Credit: Domicile Media/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish National Police are investigating a second shooting in 24 hours in Marbella, Malaga, Spain, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

The second shooting in Marbella in 24 hours took place at a car dealership at around 12.pm on Wednesday, September 21, in the town of San Pedro de Alcantara.

Witnesses in the area alerted police that at least one shot was fired, however no person was reported injured.

Police are investigating the incident and have confirmed that a bullet hit a car parked at the dealership that belongs to a private individual.

The incident follows another shooting in Marbella on Tuesday, September 20, in which a 24-year-old Irishman was reportedly shot and was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital.

An investigation into the incident was launched, with police stating that it may be gang related.

The news follows reports that the Spanish National Police has installed virtual shooting ranges that will make it possible to recreate real situations, design various types of practices adapted to the specific needs of the different units and obtain data for the monitoring and evaluation of the exercises, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

In addition, they have a management system that is integrated into databases, which will allow the automatic completion of the documentation relating to the Spanish National Police National Shooting Plan and thus optimise the management and execution of this plan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.