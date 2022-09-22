Russian conscript dies from stroke while waiting to board a military bus

By Chris King • 22 September 2022 • 22:15

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

A Russian conscript waiting in line to board a military bus reportedly collapsed and died following a stroke.

A Russian conscript who was waiting in line to board a military bus reportedly collapsed and later allegedly died following a stroke. Video footage uploaded on social media shows a man dressed in military fatigues lying on the ground being attended by two more men in similar clothing.

The 300.000 men in #Russia who are part of the "partial" mobilization are under a lot of stress, and some are already having medical issues, video showing you a Russian guy having a stroke, reports says he later died in the hospital after he was drafted to go to #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/G1WFjo6Yx6 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 22, 2022

Following Vladimir Putin’s decree on Wednesday, September 21, ordering a partial mobilisation of males of certain ages, many citizens have been reported as feigning illnesses or medical problems as a way of escaping this draft.

Video footage on social media shows long queues of traffic at various border crossings as people apparently try to flee Russia across the borders into neighbouring countries.

In Belarus,- which has no official border with Russia – security services have reportedly received instructions to track down any Russian citizen who might attempt to cross into the country.

#Breaking: just in – A traffic jam on the border crossing between #Russia and #Georgia has now been piled up to 15KM, of Russian civilians fleeing the country, after #Putin said he will send 300.000 new troops to #Ukraine yesterday, some are being rejected entry. pic.twitter.com/pSJNwM8GG4 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 22, 2022

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that more #Russia[n civilians are fleeing their country in the early morning of Thursday, video footage showing you a huge line of cars forming at the Russian border checkpoint of #Kyakhta, #Mongolia. #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/4Td4bAWyM7 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 22, 2022

One-way flights out of Russia have sold out by all accounts, as the male population try to escape Putin’s order. Huge crowds have been filmed gathering at Moscow airport with desperate men prepared to get on any available flights, which have been selling for up to €1,000 each allegedly.

Meanwhile at the international airport of #Moscow "Vnukovo', #Russia, is still packed to the brick with Russian civilians, who are willing to pay up to a thousand of dollar for plane tickets to flee the country, to not be send to the front lines in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/yBBJX7GqX6 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 22, 2022

Russians who make it out of the country are not guaranteed to be allowed into every destination even if they make it out of the country. Earlier today, the Czech Republic announced that humanitarian visas would not be issued to Russian citizens trying to escape the partial mobilisation. Germany meanwhile has said it will allow Russians into the country.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.