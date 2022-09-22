BREAKING NEWS: President Putin announces partial mobilisation in Russian Federation Close
Russian conscript dies from stroke while waiting to board a military bus

By Chris King • 22 September 2022 • 22:15

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

A Russian conscript waiting in line to board a military bus reportedly collapsed and died following a stroke.

 

A Russian conscript who was waiting in line to board a military bus reportedly collapsed and later allegedly died following a stroke. Video footage uploaded on social media shows a man dressed in military fatigues lying on the ground being attended by two more men in similar clothing.

Following Vladimir Putin’s decree on Wednesday, September 21, ordering a partial mobilisation of males of certain ages, many citizens have been reported as feigning illnesses or medical problems as a way of escaping this draft. 

Video footage on social media shows long queues of traffic at various border crossings as people apparently try to flee Russia across the borders into neighbouring countries. 

In Belarus,- which has no official border with Russia – security services have reportedly received instructions to track down any Russian citizen who might attempt to cross into the country.

One-way flights out of Russia have sold out by all accounts, as the male population try to escape Putin’s order. Huge crowds have been filmed gathering at Moscow airport with desperate men prepared to get on any available flights, which have been selling for up to €1,000 each allegedly.

Russians who make it out of the country are not guaranteed to be allowed into every destination even if they make it out of the country. Earlier today, the Czech Republic announced that humanitarian visas would not be issued to Russian citizens trying to escape the partial mobilisation. Germany meanwhile has said it will allow Russians into the country.



Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

