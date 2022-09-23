UK sets deadline for schemes compensating victims of WWII property confiscation

The UK’s deadline for schemes compensating victims of WWII property confiscation comes under the Trading with the Enemy Act 1939, in which the UK government confiscated assets in British territories owned by residents of enemy countries during World War II.

This included residents of the former Nazi Germany, Italy and Japan and countries occupied by them.

Under the Enemy Property Payment Scheme, the Enemy Property Claims Assessment Panel (EPCAP) has been compensating individuals who suffered Nazi persecution and had their assets confiscated. The Panel also oversee the Baltic States Scheme, which compensates asset owners who resided in Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania.

For both schemes, final compensation claims must be lodged with the EPCAP Secretariat by 31 March 2023.

Compensation under the schemes was intended for people directly affected by the Trading with the Enemy Act 1939 or their close heirs.

The Enemy Property Payment Scheme now only receives a small number of claims each year and there have been no claims under the Baltic States Scheme since 2013.

Other comparable compensation schemes across Europe concluded their operations many years ago.

