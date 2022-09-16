By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 7:46

Poland's WWII reparation demands for Russia "rehabilitate fascism" says top Russian official Credit; Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock.com

Speaker of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has answered back to Poland on their demands for WWII reparations, as reported on Friday, September 16.

Volodin expressed his view on Poland’s WWII reparation demands for Russia on his official Telegram stating:

“Poland’s president has demanded reparations from Russia for the Second World War.”

“The liberation of the world from Nazism came at a heavy price for the Soviet people – 27 million dead.”

“Poland exists today as a state only thanks to our country.”

“Poles, along with Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians, were exterminated in concentration camps and used for hard labour.”

“In January 1945, the inhabitants of Warsaw welcomed the Soviet troops with flowers and tears in their eyes.”

“Our people, starving themselves, sent food to help Poland. This is our history. It cannot be undone.”

“The statement of the President of Poland rehabilitates fascism and insults the memory of our grandfathers and great grandfathers, who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of the Polish people.”

“The Russian legislation stipulates criminal punishment for such statements. It is right for the supervisory authorities to examine Andrzej Duda’s statement and to take the appropriate measures to bring him to criminal responsibility.”

The news follows reports that the UK Ministry of Defence has accused Vladimir Putin’s mercenary Wagner Group of recruiting Russian convicts for the ongoing Ukraine war, as reported on Friday, September 16.

