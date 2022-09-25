By Matthew Roscoe • 25 September 2022 • 7:44

New Nepal Ambassador to Moscow calls for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Image: podtim/Shutterstock.com

Nepal’s new ambassador to Moscow hopes that peace between Russia and Ukraine will be restored, as reported on Sunday, September 25.

Nepal hopes that peace between Russia and Ukraine will be restored as soon as possible, according to the newly appointed ambassador to Russia, Milan Raj Tuladhar.

“A referendum means a popular mandate – what people say is their privilege and prerogative. It is up to them to decide what to say. If we talk about the outcome, whether it will increase international controversy – I am a bit wary of that, because there are different points of view on that,” the ambassador told Russian news outlet, RIA Novosti.

Nepal is a neutral country, he said.

“We do not want and will not take sides with regard to this kind of conflict,” the ambassador added.

“As a peace-loving country, we want peace to be restored between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible. I hope for peace, that some kind of agreement can be reached between Russia and Ukraine. That all this will be resolved soon.”

The news comes after partial mobilisation began in Russia following a decree made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, September 21.

Since then mass protests against mobilisation have been carried out nationwide, organised by the Russian anti-war movement “Vesna”.

And while mobilisation has begun in Russia against the backdrop of the protests, it is believed that Putin went on holiday following his mobilisation order on September 21, despite denials from the Kremlin.

On Saturday, September 24, it is being claimed that Vladimir Putin left Moscow after the decree announcement and headed for a ‘vacation’ in his secret lakeside holiday residence.

This claim was made by independent journalist Farida Rustamova on her Telegram channel, who said she received the information from three trusted sources familiar with Putin’s schedules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.