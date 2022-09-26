Imalsa Festivals return with coronation of new festival Queen and ladies

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 11:46

New Imalsa Queen, María Lozano, receives her crown before festivities officially start

The committee for the Imalsa festivals crowned its new Queen for this year’s festival. Festival organisers attended a coronation event on 24th of September alongside members of Benidorm City Council and the local community.

The seasonal Imalsa festivals celebrate their 40th anniversary this year, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Festival organisers opened the coronation ceremony with a minute’s silence to pay tribute to local victims of the pandemic.

The Imalsa festivals kicked off as outgoing Imalsa Queen, María Lozano, then crowned new Queen, Valentina Rodríguez, who was accompanied by her ‘court of ladies’.

Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, welcomed the return of the festivals after the pandemic, also paying tribute to members of the local community who passed away during the last two years. Pérez stressed the community focus of the festivals, saying they are at the “epicentre of our communities and part of our local identity”. Pérez also praised the outgoing festival Queen, saying that “Imalsa shines much brighter thanks to you”.

The Imalsa festivals celebrations will continue with official events taking place on the first weekend of October.