Big Eyes (BIG) may attract Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Waves (WAVES) Holders creating the largest Crypto community

Cryptocurrencies had become some of the most valuable assets in the world before the cryptocurrency market crash. Meme coins, NFTs, and popular crypto assets were booming, but then the market crashed. Will this crypto winter last forever?

No! Everything is down, and all parts of the economy are undergoing the same stress. High inflation and slow economic growth are affecting everything. So, should you buy the dip or search for new opportunities?

Many crypto enthusiasts are buying the Big Eyes (BIG) Token instead of investing in Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Waves (WAVES) coins. Should you also invest in this new crypto asset? Let’s find out!

Big Eyes: The Latest Meme Coin assuring hyper-growth and tax-free shopping

Cryptocurrency investors buy, stake, and trade these digital assets to make a profit. Many investors are buying the Big Eyes Token. They believe crypto enthusiasts adopt this token as happily as they invest in other popular assets.

Why is the Big Eyes Token selling out fast in the presale round? This cryptocurrency has already raised over $2.34 million before its launch. The potential reason behind BIG Coin’s growing popularity is its ability to generate wealth for users.

Early investors seem pretty happy with the fame and response the BIG Token is receiving. Its price may soar quickly, and buyers may potentially gain huge returns.

A full-on community token for the growth of the community

The BIG Token is going to be a wealth generator for its community members. The Big Eyes platform believes that the true value lies in the community. It aims to build a community of smart people who believe in decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies.

The Big Eyes community will be a versatile entity with money, skills, and systems to develop what it needs to grow faster. Every community member will benefit from this platform’s growth and have a say in major decisions.

Not completely focused on making money!

People do not consider pollution, global warming, and other major climate threats until they experience their effects. Our oceans are getting more polluted with every passing year. Very few people are trying to save aquatic creatures from the adverse impacts of human activities.

The Big Eyes platform will take the initiative and create ocean sanctuaries to save marine life. It will preserve ocean sanctuaries and educate people to not pollute oceans across the globe anymore.

The effects might not be visible immediately, but Big Eyes will spread awareness. This platform will use 5% tokens to ensure there is enough funding to kick-start the campaign.

On a mission to become the most talked about meme coin in 2022

The Big Eyes platform has decided to focus on influencers and press and use its cuteness to take the meme coin space by storm. It will use all available channels to reach the target audience and display the success story. It aims to become the most famous meme coin by the end of 2022 and will keep growing till 2030. This platform will use innovation and acquisition to build the happiest and most powerful community.

Buying the BIG Token

Buying the Big Eyes Token makes sense because it is still in the presale stage. You can buy this crypto asset at a much lower price before its launch. Once the presale event is over, the BIG Token’s price may increase rapidly. You may regret not buying this token when it was cheap! So, do not take such risks and invest now!

Shiba Inu: The Dogecoin-Killer that became the most popular Ethereum-based Meme Coin

Shiba Inu became a global sensation when Elon Musk, Vitalik Buterin, and other famous celebs featured it as the next big thing. A group of anonymous developers, “Ryoshi”, had created this deflationary token.

They used Ethereum blockchain-based algorithm to counter the DOGE Coin. Shiba Inu was one of the leading crypto assets in 2021. It became the first choice of many meme coin fans, and people acquired millions of SHIB Tokens.

As per reports, the SHIB Token had a powerful 10% rally, which increased the value to the point that investors have not seen it for weeks. Inflows to meme coins have increased since people learned about the Shiba Inu Metaverse news. The Shiba Inu Metaverse team had some influential members who may draw many investors.

Waves: Using decentralised and Open-source technologies to create feature-rich dApps

The Waves platform was launched in 2016. Creators have added many new features and made various changes to improve its design. It became a user-friendly platform for developing decentralised autonomous organisations (DAO), decentralised applications (dApps), NFTs, and DeFi platforms. The WAVES Token is the native cryptocurrency used to make payments, gain staking rewards and more.

This crypto asset has drawn many investors who want to invest in a project supporting the creation of futuristic apps and businesses. As per reports, the Waves platform has updated and expanded the Python library. Developers will get full support on the Waves Blockchain to create the most advanced applications. It is the Waves platform’s latest attempt to provide a developer-friendly environment for the creation of revolutionary blockchain-based products.

