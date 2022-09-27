By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 21:33

MASSIVE explosion reported in German city of Halle

A large explosion has occurred in the market square of the German city of Halle, with reports of at least three injured in the blast, two seriously.

According to focus.de information, a large explosion occurred on the market square in the German city of Halle this evening, Tuesday, September 27. The alleged device is believed to have been planted in the toilet block of the tourist information facilities. Two people were seriously injured and one was slightly injured, said police sources.

Two girls aged 12 and 13 years were seriously injured, while a 51-year-old woman was also hurt. The blast happened at around 6pm local time in the Marktschlosschen on the market square said a police source. “The cause is currently still completely unclear”, added the spokesman.

In Halle: Heftige Explosion auf Marktplatz – zwei Jugendliche schwerverletzt https://t.co/JPWGYrxQXN — FOCUS online (@focusonline) September 27, 2022

Rescue workers are reported to be on site with the market square cordoned off by the police. All trams running through the market square have been suspended for the time being. Residents and shops within a 100-metre radius were also evacuated. City authorities have set up a contact point for residents and those affected in the Ratshof.

It is unclear at this point exactly how much damage has been caused to the building where the blast occurred, which has been listed since 1935. Stadtmarketing Halle GmbH has its headquarters in the Marktschlosschen, a patrician house from the late Renaissance. There is also a chocolate bar, which is operated by the traditional company Halloren AG.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

