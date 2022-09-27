China’s nuclear power plant in Hongyanghe becomes the largest in the country

By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 18:59

Image of the Hongyanghe NPP. Credit: Google maps - Bojidar 93

The Hongyanghe Nuclear Power Plant is now the largest such facility in China and the third-largest in the world.

When Unit 6 of the Hongyanghe Nuclear Power Plant in Liaoning Province in northeast China started operating at full capacity today, Tuesday, September 27, it became the most powerful nuclear facility in the country.

The total construction cost of the NPP was €13.09 billion (90 billion yuan), and the total installed capacity exceeds 6.7 million kilowatts, making it the third largest such plant in the world.

According to the China Media Group (CMG) report, if all six units were to operate simultaneously at full capacity, the plant would be able to produce 48 billion kilowatts annually. That would be about 20 per cent of the total electricity consumption of Liaoning province.

As nuclear heating will be more efficient than coal heating, it will also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 39.93 million tons, added the CMG report.

This 6th power unit should provide electricity and heating for the residents of Hongyanghe, the city of the same name as the station, on an area of 242,400 m2, as reported by the Global Times. Last year, the region faced difficulties due to electricity shortages.

In a separate event, Unit 2 of the Taipingling nuclear power plant in South China’s Guangdong Province completed its containment dome installation on Sunday. By using Hualong One, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, the development shows that building nuclear power plants in fleets is proceeding in an orderly fashion in China.

China’s installed renewable energy capacity accounts for more than 30 per cent of the global total. It has surpassed 1.1 billion kilowatts, making it the largest country in terms of energy production.

