Enthusiasts and newcomers can all get involved at International Veteran’s Volleyball Championships

By Betty Henderson • 27 September 2022 • 18:42

International talent will be on show at the Veteran’s Volleyball Championships in Mallorca

The International Veteran’s Volleyball Association will hold its annual Beach and World Veteran Volleyball Championship in the Port of Alcúdia in Mallorca between October 3 and October 6.

Founded in 2017, the event’s motto is “Age is no handicap” and to reflect this, the event will offer five categories for competition and has no upper age limit. The event is organised for volleyball enthusiasts as well as amateurs who want to have fun while keeping fit and testing their abilities.

Last year’s event saw more than 289 players from 23 countries hit the beach to play volleyball, including volleyball legends, Rafael Pascual, Paul Laciga and Premsyl Kubala. The event aims to combat the relatively short window for competitive volleyball and be inclusive to all.

Organisers explained that they chose the Port of Alcúdia as the competition venue due to its long sandy beach with space for volleyball competitions. They also highlighted the lively social scene which will allow spectators to get comfortable and competitors to make friends.

Anyone interested in showing off their volleyball skills can sign up at: https://www.ivva.eu/ivva-beach-volleyball-tournament/