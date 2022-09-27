Is the Big Eyes Coin a potential multi-bagger for 2022 and better than Polygon and Zilliqa Tokens?

By EWN • 27 September 2022 • 18:11

Cryptocurrency was introduced as an alternative to fiat money. It made global transactions more affordable, and new users kept investing in this digital currency. Today, cryptos have become the most valuable digital assets.

People check cryptocurrency news daily to find new investment opportunities. Even though the market is down, new investors are pouring money to acquire a chunk of top-rated crypto assets.

Popular assets, such as Polygon (MATIC) and Zilliqa (ZIL), are not getting as much attention as the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and other new tokens are receiving. Investors are looking for potential multi-bagger tokens, and many believe the BIG Coin may be the next candidate for 100X returns.

Big Eyes: Irresistibly cute and extremely beneficial for community members

Whether you are looking for a community token for profit or a cute meme coin, the Big Eyes Token ticks all boxes. It has been introduced as decentralised finance (DeFi) coin that the Big Eyes community will own and grow.

This token has such a unique name because of its symbol. It is a cute cat with big eyes, and it has come to an end of the reign of dogs from the meme coin space. The BIG Coin may emerge as the most famous meme coin in 2022 with a huge community of DeFi holders.

Committed to building the most powerful crypto community

The Big Eyes platform believes that the true value lies in the community. Most cryptocurrency projects forget about the community and upset investors. The BIG Coin won’t hurt its investors because it is a community-driven platform.

This decentralised finance platform will facilitate NFT creation, push for the top ten NFT collections, and take the community’s support to manage the profit. Members of the community will have the knowledge, wealth, and systems to make well-informed decisions. Therefore, crypto pundits believe the BIG Coin may maintain upward growth for years!

Launching new NFT projects

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represent rare assets, collectable items, and art. The Big Eyes platform will promote art, and its first project will feature marine art and the beauty of oceans. This platform will organise some big events, and only Big Eyes NFT holders will gain access to those events.

This platform aims to push for the top ten NFT projects. Ranking among the top non-fungible tokens will make this DeFi platform extremely popular. Any profit generated through events will go to burn/no-burn votes.

Bringing more people into the DeFi ecosystem

Decentralised Finance is relatively new and inaccessible to 99% of investors. Does that mean it will never be as popular as the centralised banking system? No! The growing popularity of crypto assets will ensure that people across the globe understand the benefits of the DeFi ecosystem.

The Big Eyes platform will provide a swap, back-end systems, how-tos, and tutorials to simplify decentralised finance.

Educating people about DeFi is the only way to increase its adoption. The BIG Coin is on a mission to shift wealth into DeFi, and it may achieve that goal by providing tutorials and guidance.

What is the BIG Coin?

It is a community token that may become a wealth generator for coin holders. This coin will provide access to NFTs and staking rewards, and BIG Coin holders will gain governance power. It is currently not available on crypto exchanges, but investors can buy it in the pre-sale event. Join the Big Eyes platform if you want to acquire BIG Tokens before launch!

Polygon: A Layer-2 Scaling Solution for Ethereum Blockchain

Polygon provides a sophisticated framework to develop many types of web 3.0 applications. It provides support to create ZK Rollup chains, stand-alone chains, and infrastructures developers need. Polygon has been introduced to make Ethereum a multi-chain system. It will allow Ethereum to compete with the latest blockchains, such as Avalanche, Polkadot, Cosmos, and so on.

Polygon’s MATIC Coin is one of the most valuable crypto assets. It provides affordable transaction fees, staking rewards, governance, and many other benefits. As per reports, Polygon has acquired over 184K active NFT wallets.

Weekly NFT volume has crossed $364 million, and it is a huge improvement. Polygon is growing and collaborating with major organisations to strengthen its position as a major player in the crypto industry.

Zilliqa: A permissionless blockchain capable of processing thousands of transactions per second

Poor transaction processing speed can significantly affect a dApp’s ability to entertain thousands of users. Zilliqa is a permissionless blockchain that is sustainable, scalable, and provides extremely low-cost transactions.

It promotes DeFi, NFTs, dApps, and governance. It has introduced the ZIL Token to process transactions, execute smart contracts, eco-friendly staking, and generate profit for investors.

As per reports, users now only need 10 ZIL Tokens to stake on Zilliqa. This platform accepts transactions through all crypto wallets and also provides a native staking platform. ZIL is making staking easier and more profitable for all crypto enthusiasts.

