By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 0:51

Image of predicted path of hurricane Ian. Credit: [email protected]

Local officials have ordered around 300,000 residents to evacuate in Florida with Hurricane Ian expected to be the worst storm to hit in 100 years.

Terrified residents in parts of Hillsborough County in western Florida have today, Monday, September 26, been ordered to evacuate their homes by local officials. Tropical Storm Ian became a Category 1 hurricane last night, Sunday 25, and is expected to increase to a major Category 4 late on Wednesday 28, or early on Thursday 29.

Ian is currently battering the island of Cuba in the Caribbean and is forecast to bring 140mph winds and 15ft waves when it hits the Sunshine State. Around 300,000 residents have been told to get out while they can amid predictions that Ian could be the worst storm in 100 years.

Images and videos on social media show Hillsborough County residents stripping stores empty of essentials as they prepare for the onset of this monster storm. Florida governor Ron DeSantis placed all 67 counties under a State of Emergency last Saturday 24.

As Hurricane Ian increases in strength to a Category 2, tropical storm, hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings have been issued for large portions of Florida.



Pay attention to local authorities and follow @FLSERT for updates. pic.twitter.com/PM8q5JHPYZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2022

Gov. DeSantis Delivers Update on Hurricane Ian in Pinellas County https://t.co/Pf8BqhD8aF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2022

In 1921 a hurricane with 115mph winds left a trail of devastation in the city of Tampa, Eight people lost their lives as buildings were ripped apart by huge waves along with a deadly surge of water 10ft high. Ian is already being predicted to be worse.

Here are the 5pm Key Messages on Hurricane #Ian. Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for parts of the west coast of Florida. More info at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. Local info for the US is available at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/7trmyXChbZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2022

