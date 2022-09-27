BREAKING: Putin has given Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden Close
By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 0:51

Image of predicted path of hurricane Ian. Credit: [email protected]

Local officials have ordered around 300,000 residents to evacuate in Florida with Hurricane Ian expected to be the worst storm to hit in 100 years.

 

Terrified residents in parts of Hillsborough County in western Florida have today, Monday, September 26, been ordered to evacuate their homes by local officials. Tropical Storm Ian became a Category 1 hurricane last night, Sunday 25, and is expected to increase to a major Category 4 late on Wednesday 28, or early on Thursday 29.

Ian is currently battering the island of Cuba in the Caribbean and is forecast to bring 140mph winds and 15ft waves when it hits the Sunshine State. Around 300,000 residents have been told to get out while they can amid predictions that Ian could be the worst storm in 100 years.

Images and videos on social media show Hillsborough County residents stripping stores empty of essentials as they prepare for the onset of this monster storm. Florida governor Ron DeSantis placed all 67 counties under a State of Emergency last Saturday 24.

In 1921 a hurricane with 115mph winds left a trail of devastation in the city of Tampa, Eight people lost their lives as buildings were ripped apart by huge waves along with a deadly surge of water 10ft high. Ian is already being predicted to be worse.

___________________________________________________________

