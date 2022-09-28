BREAKING UPDATE: Another two fires reportedly broken out in Malaga's Mijas Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 11:44

Tributes paid following the death of Italian actor Bruno Arena aged 65. Image: @sisonsen/Twitter

ITALY is in mourning on Wednesday, September 28 following the news that Bruno Arena, of the Fichi d’India duo, has passed away.

Bruno Arena, who suffered a serious brain aneurysm in 2013 during the recording of an episode of Zelig, has died at the age of 65.

The announcement of the comedian’s death came from Italian singer Paolo Belli, who tweeted:

“R. I. P. my great friend 💔 #bruno”

After several long months spent in the hospital, and after being placed in a coma, he began rehabilitation and the artist recovered several functions, although the stroke had left physically left its mark on Mr Arena.

On April 5, 2014, Arena made his first public appearance following his rehab, returning to the San Siro Stadium during the match between his beloved Inter Milan and Bologna.

Other people paid tribute on social media.

“#BrunoArena Rip Bruno 🥲”

“Have a good trip Bruno.”

“After Zuzzurro, Bruno Arena also leaves his companion and friend of laughter forever. His cheerfulness and comedy will remain with me. Bye Bruno!”

“R.I.P. May the earth be light to you.”

“Thank you for all the times you have made me laugh with your TV sketches since I was a child. A big hug to Max Cavallari. Bye Bruno. ♥️ #28September #BrunoArena #FichiDIndia”

“From today, the sky will have one more Nerazzurri fan. Bruno Arena, a huge Inter fan, has said goodbye to us. Rooting for Inter from up there too! ❤️🔵⚫️”

