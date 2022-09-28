By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 11:44
Tributes paid following the death of Italian actor Bruno Arena aged 65. Image: @sisonsen/Twitter
Bruno Arena, who suffered a serious brain aneurysm in 2013 during the recording of an episode of Zelig, has died at the age of 65.
The announcement of the comedian’s death came from Italian singer Paolo Belli, who tweeted:
“R. I. P. my great friend 💔 #bruno”
R. I. P. grande amico mio 💔 #bruno pic.twitter.com/TMRamwyilH
— paolo belli (@paolobelliswing) September 28, 2022
After several long months spent in the hospital, and after being placed in a coma, he began rehabilitation and the artist recovered several functions, although the stroke had left physically left its mark on Mr Arena.
On April 5, 2014, Arena made his first public appearance following his rehab, returning to the San Siro Stadium during the match between his beloved Inter Milan and Bologna.
Other people paid tribute on social media.
“#BrunoArena Rip Bruno 🥲”
#BrunoArena Rip Bruno 🥲 pic.twitter.com/7L8PNqWDdP
— leone marianna (@depintomarianna) September 28, 2022
“Have a good trip Bruno.”
Era così brutta che ha fatto un incidente ed è migliorataaa tichi tic tichi tic
Era demenziale lo so ma l ho cantata inventata riscritta milioni di volte😁 mi ricorda me ragazzina. Buon viaggio bruno ❤#brunoarena pic.twitter.com/TNZcWl7Ord
— Lola G. ex palomba🧚♀️🏊♂️ (@LGrullita) September 28, 2022
Era così brutta che ha fatto un incidente ed è migliorataaa tichi tic tichi tic
“After Zuzzurro, Bruno Arena also leaves his companion and friend of laughter forever. His cheerfulness and comedy will remain with me. Bye Bruno!”
Dopo Zuzzurro anche Bruno Arena lascia per sempre il suo compagno e amico di risate. Mi rimarrà la sua allegria e la sua comicità. Ciao Bruno!
— Sabrina (@SabrinaGalli68) September 28, 2022
“R.I.P. May the earth be light to you.”
R.I.P. Che la terra ti sia lieve #BrunoArena
— Turidda (@GiuseppinaInfra) September 28, 2022
“Thank you for all the times you have made me laugh with your TV sketches since I was a child. A big hug to Max Cavallari. Bye Bruno. ♥️ #28September #BrunoArena #FichiDIndia”
Grazie per tutte le volte che mi hai fatto ridere, con i tuoi sketch televisivi fin da quando ero bambina. Un abbraccio forte a Max Cavallari. Ciao Bruno. ♥️ #28Settembre #BrunoArena #FichiDIndia pic.twitter.com/1YVjCqg3sD
— Hilary (@Hilary1694) September 28, 2022
“From today, the sky will have one more Nerazzurri fan. Bruno Arena, a huge Inter fan, has said goodbye to us. Rooting for Inter from up there too! ❤️🔵⚫️”
Da oggi il cielo avrà un tifoso nerazzurro in più.Bruno Arena, tifosissimo dell’Inter, ci ha salutato.
Tifa Inter anche da lassù! ❤️🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/9IPz9f0vNP
— 🖤💙Simone Senna Locci (@sisonsen) September 28, 2022
Da oggi il cielo avrà un tifoso nerazzurro in più.Bruno Arena, tifosissimo dell’Inter, ci ha salutato.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
