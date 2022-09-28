By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 7:57

Russia claims mobilised citizens arrive at registration office in Moscow out of "sense of duty" Credit: Ultraskrip/Shutterstock.com

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry mobilised citizens are arriving at military registration offices in Moscow without waiting for their summonses, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

Russia’s Defence Ministry made its claims on mobilised citizens in Moscow in a statement on their official telegram which read:

“Mobilised citizens and volunteers continue to arrive at the military registration office in Moscow.”

“Most arrive to clarify their military registration documents on their own, without waiting for summonses. Reserve officers, including those with combat experience, also arrive at military registration offices. They have not received summonses, but, out of a sense of duty, they clarify the need for their registration specialty on their own.”

“The staff at the military enlistment office verify the data on citizens, conduct interviews with them and carry out a number of other activities.”

“Much work is also being done with citizens who wish to sign a contract and volunteer for a special military operation.”

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

