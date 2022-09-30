Iranian IRGC Intelligence Chief shot dead by protestors in Zahedan

BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy announces Ukraine is applying to NATO on accelerated basis Close
By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 23:43

Protestors in the city of Zahedan shot dead the Iranian IRGC Intelligence Chief Ali Mousavi.

 

As confirmed by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news, Ali Mousavi, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province, was shot dead today, Friday, September 30, in the city of Zahedan in the country’s southeast.

Protesters and security forces had been involved in violent clashes all day in the city of Zahedan, where dozens were reportedly killed & wounded.

