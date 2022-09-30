By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 23:43
Iranian IRGC Intelligence Chief shot dead by protestors in Zahedan
As confirmed by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news, Ali Mousavi, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province, was shot dead today, Friday, September 30, in the city of Zahedan in the country’s southeast.
Protesters and security forces had been involved in violent clashes all day in the city of Zahedan, where dozens were reportedly killed & wounded.
WATCH: Ali Mousavi, the intelligence chief of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, was assassinated in the city of Zahedan in the country's southeast.

Baluchistan protesters and security forces clashed violently.
