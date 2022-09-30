By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 23:43

Iranian IRGC Intelligence Chief shot dead by protestors in Zahedan

Protestors in the city of Zahedan shot dead the Iranian IRGC Intelligence Chief Ali Mousavi.

As confirmed by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news, Ali Mousavi, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province, was shot dead today, Friday, September 30, in the city of Zahedan in the country’s southeast.

Protesters and security forces had been involved in violent clashes all day in the city of Zahedan, where dozens were reportedly killed & wounded.

#BREAKING Ali Mousavi, the IRGC Intelligence chief in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, has been shot dead in the southeastern city of Zahedan, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news confirmed.

There were violent clashes today in Zahedan, where dozens were reportedly killed & wounded. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) September 30, 2022

WATCH: Ali Mousavi, the intelligence chief of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, was assassinated in the city of Zahedan in the country's southeast. Baluchistan protesters and security forces clashed violently.pic.twitter.com/K1b1qKR0VW — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 30, 2022

