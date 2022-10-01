WATCH: Two Russian T-72B tanks captured near Lyman by Ukraine’s 113th Kharkiv Territorial Defence Brigade

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 13:03
WATCH: Ukraine's 113th Kharkiv Territorial Defence Brigade captures two Russian T-72B tanks near Lyman. Image: @UAWeapons/Twitter
The video, which was shared by @UAWeapons on Twitter, alongside the caption: “The 113th Kharkiv Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine captured two Russian T-72B[1] tanks in the vicinity of Lyman,” has already been like by close to 1k people.
Commenting on the video, one person wrote: “The amount of tanks captured in the last 30 days is just absurd and now we are about to get another flurry of captures and losses as photos emerge from Lyman.”
As noted, the news comes after five settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region were reportedly liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi.
The settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky have been liberated, while Russians in the Lyman area are surrounded, he said.
“The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded,” Cherevatyi via Telegram.
“Lyman is important because it is the next step towards the liberation of the Ukrainian Donbas. It is an opportunity to go further to Kreminna and Sievierodonetsk, and it is psychologically very important,” he said.
