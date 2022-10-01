United States and Russia blaming each other for Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 5:00

Image of the damaged Nord Stream pipeline bubbling in the Baltic Sea. Credit: [email protected]

The United States and Russia are both blaming each other for the alleged ‘sabotage’ of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Speaking on Friday, September 30, US President Joe Biden claimed that the Nord Stream gas pipeline was clearly sabotaged. “It was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are dispersing disinformation and lies”, he added.

The President urged the world not to believe the statements of the Russian authorities about what happened on the pipeline. “We are working with our allies to establish exactly what happened”, said Biden, adding that Washington had already begun to help its allies with the increased security of critical infrastructure.

“At the appropriate moment, when everything calms down, we will send divers to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know for sure yet”, he explained.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security adviser, explained: “More work needs to be done on the investigation before US authorities can hold this case accountable. I think it is obvious that this was a diversion that took place, as we think, at a depth of about 70-80 metres below the surface of the ocean”. He continued: “It requires a certain level of equipment. I don’t want to rush into making claims about how it happened and who exactly did it until we have a solid certainty”. Sullivan assured that the United States does not believe that one of Washington’s partners in NATO can bear responsibility for the sabotage at Nord Stream.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his speech on September 30, hinted at who he blamed for the situation.

“The Anglo-Saxons have few sanctions. They turned to sabotage, unbelievable but true, having organised explosions on the international gas pipelines of Nord Stream, they actually began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure. It is clear to everyone who benefits from this. Whoever benefits, of course, did it”, Putin stressed.

Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation admitted that Russia does not yet have data on the involvement of Western intelligence services in explosions on gas pipelines.

“We do not have such data on the involvement of Western intelligence agencies, but, we have information that they have done this before. After some time, we will also prove this. I won’t name it now, but, they did it”, he alluded.

Earlier, Patrushev expressed the opinion that the main beneficiary of the failure of gas pipelines, primarily from an economic point of view, is the United States, as reported by gazeta.ru.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the words of the Russian president and said that the West could not be involved in sabotage. “I really have nothing to say about President Putin’s absurd suspicions that we or other partners or allies are somehow responsible for this”, he said.

Blinken added: “We are in close contact with our partners in Europe, especially Denmark and Sweden. We support the investigation of these pipeline attacks and we are working to determine who is responsible, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself”.

I spoke with Danish Foreign Minister @JeppeKofod today about the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 apparent sabotage. We remain committed to promoting European energy security. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 28, 2022

He also accused Moscow of spreading disinformation about the situation around Nord Stream and promised that the United States would make public information about the causes of the state of emergency as soon as it appeared.

NATO also supported efforts to investigate incidents that led to gas leaks in pipelines. According to the Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance is working to strengthen the security of the critical infrastructure of the allies.

“We are expanding our intelligence sharing and looking at the intelligence we have collected over the past months and weeks to find anything related to attacks on pipelines”, he added.

The sabotage of the Nordstream pipelines is of deep concern. #NATO is committed to deter and defend against hybrid attacks. Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response. https://t.co/XSiqWK20xF — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 29, 2022

