American actress Amber Heard spotted out and about in Palma de Mallorca

By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 0:55

Image of Amber Heard. Credit: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

Amber Heard has been seen walking around with her close friend Bianca Butti and her baby daughter in Palma de Mallorca.

After starring in one of the biggest celebrity court cases in recent history, the American actress Amber Heard had not been spotted by the media in some months. However, she has reappeared in the Balearic islands, specifically, in Palma de Mallorca.

Heard had clearly preferred to shun the spotlight after losing her defamation trial against the actor, and former lover, Johnny Depp. Celebrity news outlet TMZ published photos showing the film star out and about in the Mallorcan capital with her friend Bianca Butti and her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

According to the Los Angeles-based media outlet, Amber Heard’s presence in Palma could be just a vacation. Her current residence is unknown though as images of the actress have not appeared anywhere for at least three months. It was TMZ that last reported on her being seen and pictured boarding a private jet last June.

The star was sentenced to pay $8.3 million (€8.46m) in damages to Depp after the court ruling. She launched an appeal against the verdict which is still pending review. One would imagine that there could be worse places to hang out than in Palma de Mallorca.

